Nick Kyrgios girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at match against Thanasi Kokkinakis 

Costeen Hatzi is a relentless cheerleader for her tennis champion boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.

On Tuesday, the glamorous WAG took center stage as her husband took on Thanasi Kokkinakis at the 2022 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

The 22-year-old looked serious and put on reading glasses as she watched.

The brunette opted for a fitted top that showed off her figure and wore her dark brown locks around her face.

She opted for a sleek make-up look with a shimmery dark pink lipstick and several gold bracelets.

The pair looked enamored as they took in the sights of the Big Apple on Saturday ahead of the tennis star’s first-round US Open match.

They posed for a photo atop the Empire State Building while playing tourists, and later enjoyed a Broadway show in Times Square.

Costeen uploaded several photos to Instagram, including one of the happy couple watching a seal show at Central Park Zoo.

Nick, 27, said he was prepared for the “emotional roller coaster” his first-round match will bring after drawing his best friend Kokkinakis.

Costeen has uploaded several photos to Instagram of the couple having a ball in the Big Apple

Meanwhile, enjoying a high-profile romance with the tennis bad boy seems to be paying off for his social media influencer girlfriend.

Luxury furniture store owner Costeen recently signed a contract with Roxy Jacenko’s influencer management firm, Ministry of Talent.

“Welcome to the family,” Ministry of Talent announced on Wednesday.

Nick and Costeen have recently returned from their vacation in the Bahamas after his loss at Wimbledon.