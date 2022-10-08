Nick Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi arrive at Sydney Airport after Japan Open

<!–

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi are back in Australia after a trip to Japan.

The pair appeared somber as they arrived at Sydney Airport after the tennis champion pulled out of the Japan Open minutes before the quarter-finals.

Costeen, 22, and Nick, 27, were met by Costeen’s family on arrival, who helped them with their luggage.

Nick dressed casually in a black hoodie and gray jogging bottoms as well as white sneakers.

He was carrying a backpack and sipping a cup of coffee as he walked with a serious expression.

Costeen, meanwhile, opted for a candy pink hoodie and skin-tight leggings, along with black and white socks and sneakers.

She covered up with a surgical face mask and was also given a cup of coffee and a beige bag.

Nick said he is devastated to have to pull out of the Japan Open with a knee injury just minutes before he was due to face Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals.

Kyrgios, who had been eyeing two titles in Tokyo and also reached the doubles semi-finals with Thanasi Kokkinakis, withdrew from both events on Friday night.

“It’s heartbreaking when your body fails you, it’s not a good feeling,” the Wimbledon finalist told reporters at the Ariake Colosseum Arena.

‘I’ve just been playing great tennis all year but actually had a bit of a knee problem around the time of the US Open and came back home, probably didn’t take enough time to be honest and went straight back into training,’ Kyrgios said.

‘I have played well this week, probably (the knee problem) could have something to do with the change of surface.

‘But my knee has been something I’ve had to deal with my whole career and sometimes it wakes up pretty average and when I was warming up with Thanasi it just didn’t feel ideal.

‘Pulling out is the smart option for my body. I have a few events left in the year and I want to do well in them. So I have to be smart.

‘But of course very disappointing, it’s one of my favorite tournaments, I’ve had good memories here.

‘I know in this case it’s probably overloading rather than not being fit enough. I almost think it’s too excited to get on the field and maybe train a little too much. It’s positive, but heartbreaking at the same time.’

Kyrgios flew home to recuperate before planning to finish the season at tournaments in Basel, Paris and the season-ending ATP Finals, where he and Kokkinakis hope to add to their Australian Open crown.