WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nick Kyrgios’ ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari steps out with friend Chelsea Pawelsik who she kissed

Entertainment
By Merry

Nick Kyrgios’ ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari gets out with boyfriend Chelsea Pawelsik – whom she kissed – in Brisbane as the tennis legend faces charges of assault against her

By Mary Mrad for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Chiara Passari, the ex-girlfriend of Nick Kyrgios, got out in Brisbane on Monday with her friend Chelsea Pawelsik.

The 23-year-old dressed for comfort in blue track pants and a matching colored sweater for the outing.

She tied her long dark brown locks into a low bun and held on to her dog’s leash as she went for a walk with Chelsea.

Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari got out with boyfriend Chelsea Pawelsik - whom she kissed - as the tennis legend faces charges of assault against her

Nick Kyrgios’ ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari got out with boyfriend Chelsea Pawelsik – whom she kissed – as the tennis legend faces charges of assault against her

Chelsea also dressed casually in navy blue sports leggings and a matching colored jumper.

Chiara was spotted in a bar on Friday getting close to brunette Chelsea.

The pair shared a brief kiss and captioned pictures of themselves along with a heart emoji and rainbow flag.

She tied her long dark brown locks into a low bun and held on to her dog's leash as she went for a walk with Chelsea

She tied her long dark brown locks into a low bun and held on to her dog’s leash as she went for a walk with Chelsea

Chiara dressed for comfort in blue track pants and a matching colored sweater for the outing

Chiara dressed for comfort in blue track pants and a matching colored sweater for the outing

It comes after Kyrgios’ court date on a joint assault charge was postponed by three weeks.

Kyrgios, who is accused of sexually assaulting his ex-partner Chiara Passari, was initially set to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on Aug. 2.

But the case is now set for August 23.

Chiara was spotted in a bar near brunette beauty Chelsea on Friday

Chiara was spotted in a bar near brunette beauty Chelsea on Friday

The couple shared a quick kiss and captioned pictures of themselves along with a heart emoji and rainbow flag

The couple shared a quick kiss and captioned pictures of themselves along with a heart emoji and rainbow flag

Kyrgios is not required to attend that hearing if he is legally represented.

Kyrgios had an on-again, off-again relationship with Passari before meeting his current girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

The couple has been in a relationship for about eight months.

It comes after Kyrgios' court date on joint assault charge was delayed by three weeks

It comes after Kyrgios’ court date on joint assault charge was delayed by three weeks

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Model Georgia Fowler dotes on her baby…

Merry

Tiffany Haddish wows in a racy dress…

Merry

Gogglebox is returning for its 16th…

Merry
1 of 2,643

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More