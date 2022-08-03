Nick Kyrgios’ ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari steps out with friend Chelsea Pawelsik who she kissed

Chiara Passari, the ex-girlfriend of Nick Kyrgios, got out in Brisbane on Monday with her friend Chelsea Pawelsik.

The 23-year-old dressed for comfort in blue track pants and a matching colored sweater for the outing.

She tied her long dark brown locks into a low bun and held on to her dog’s leash as she went for a walk with Chelsea.

Chelsea also dressed casually in navy blue sports leggings and a matching colored jumper.

Chiara was spotted in a bar on Friday getting close to brunette Chelsea.

The pair shared a brief kiss and captioned pictures of themselves along with a heart emoji and rainbow flag.

It comes after Kyrgios’ court date on a joint assault charge was postponed by three weeks.

Kyrgios, who is accused of sexually assaulting his ex-partner Chiara Passari, was initially set to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on Aug. 2.

But the case is now set for August 23.

Kyrgios is not required to attend that hearing if he is legally represented.

Kyrgios had an on-again, off-again relationship with Passari before meeting his current girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

The couple has been in a relationship for about eight months.