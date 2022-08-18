Nick Kyrgios’ ex Chiara Passari strips down to a skimpy swimsuit while spending time with hunky man

<!–

Nick Kyrgios’ ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari seems to be moving on well after her breakup with the Australian tennis star.

The 23-year-old was seen on Wednesday relaxing on Noosa Main Beach with hunky travel enthusiast Shaun Birley.

The brunette showed off her figure in a green Gooseberry Seaside one-piece swimsuit paired with matching flared pants.

The pair got cozy and relaxed close to the sand as Shaun showed off his muscular figure in Budgy Smugglers.

Chiara’s hair was tied in a half ponytail and sometimes she wore a faded blue hat.

Her skimpy swimsuit also showed off her red-flamed heart tattoo on her leg.

Chiara and Shaun later picked up their belongings from the sand and moved on to meet some friends on the rocks where they enjoyed a bottle of rosé wine.

Shaun seemed to put on quite an animated show for the group, posing in his swimwear as he lay in the sun.

It’s clear that Shaun and Chiara spent the rest of the afternoon together.

According to both their Instagram stories, the pair are polishing another bottle of rosé together in a house in Noosa.

Chiara tagged him in her post, writing simply: ‘Afternoon in Noosa’.

Two weeks ago, Chiara was spotted in a bar near brunette Chelsea Pawelsik.

The pair shared a brief kiss and captioned pictures of themselves along with a heart emoji and rainbow flag.

It comes after Kyrgios’ court date on a joint assault charge was postponed by three weeks.

Kyrgios, who is charged with assaulting Chiara, was initially expected to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on August 2.

But the case is now set for August 23.

Kyrgios is not required to attend that hearing if he is legally represented.

Kyrgios had an on-again, off-again relationship with Chiara before meeting his current girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

The couple has been in a relationship for about eight months.