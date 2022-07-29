Nick Kyrgios’ ex Chiara Passari steps out in Brisbane

Chiara Passari, the ex-girlfriend of tennis star Nick Kyrgios, has been spotted for the first time since it was announced that Kyrgios was charged last year for an alleged incident.

The 23-year-old looked low-key and casual as she took her dog for a walk in Brisbane on Thursday.

She was dressed in green shorts, a gray sweater and black sandals with matching socks.

Chiara Passari (pictured), the ex-girlfriend of tennis star Nick Kyrgios, was spotted in Brisbane on Thursday

The aspiring influencer played on her phone as her trusty Dachshund trotted beside her.

It comes after Nick lost to Novak Djokovic in an exciting men’s final at Wimbledon.

The Australian world’s number 45 broke the strict all-white dress code by donning a red baseball cap to receive his runner-up trophy from Kate Middleton.

She looked low-key and casual as she took her dog for a walk downstairs

After the match, Nick and Costeen celebrated his efforts on Sunday at London nightclub Wyld, with his family and entourage.

Meanwhile, Nick faces allegations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, model Chiara Passari, in an incident last year and will appear in court on August 2 in his hometown of Canberra.

The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of two years.

Nick had an on-again, off-again relationship with Chiara before meeting brunette Costeen Hatzi.

The couple have only been dating for eight months after they confirmed their romance in December last year.

And during an Instagram Q&A, the tennis bad boy said he and his girlfriend will be trying for their first child next year.

The model held a red ball in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other

Nick faces allegations that he assaulted Passari in an incident last year

Nick answered a baby question and replied with a photo of the couple on the beach with the text “next year” next to a ring emoji.

Engagement rumors circulated about the lovebirds in May after another Q&A showed Nick hugging the 22-year-old interior designer with the caption “very soon,” alongside heart and ring emojis.

However, Kyrgios management quickly denied that the couple – who became an item last December after breaking up with longtime girlfriend Chiara Passari – were engaged.