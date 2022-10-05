Nick Kyrgios' ex Chiara Passari reveals her battle with drugs and alcohol

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nick Kyrgios’ ex Chiara Passari has revealed she sought solace in drugs and alcohol during a dark period in her life in an emotional post on social media.

Kyrgios has been accused of assaulting Passari, 23, and his lawyers appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday to have a common charge of assault dismissed on mental health grounds.

Now his ex has taken to Instagram, where she opened up about ‘losing all hope’ – and shared a picture with the caption: ‘I hate myself’.

Chiara Passari has taken to Instagram to reveal how she lost ‘all hope in love, in myself and in any kind of happiness or meaning’

“From losing all hope in love, in myself and in any kind of happiness or meaning,” she wrote.

‘Never being able to genuinely smile or understand my purpose in this life. Losing all my appetite/being disgusted by food and instead looking to alcohol and drugs to help.

‘Then I spontaneously move to a new city, hear my laugh again, find my people, love food again, get excited about life.

‘Being closer to my family than I’ve ever been and starting over. It’s all in the hands of the universe and it’s all one big f***** up journey, but all I know is that we will always come out the other end to reach the light.’

Kyrgios had an on-again-off-again relationship with Passari, who moved to Brisbane after their split, before meeting Costeen Hatzi, a 21-year-old university graduate.

Rumors are swirling that he will soon announce an engagement to Hatzi.

The pair confirmed their romance last December and she has become a fixture in his supporters’ box, cheering him on at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Kyrgios’ lawyers sought to have his assault charge thrown out on Tuesday and asked for an adjournment to allow forensic mental health reports to be prepared.

They will then apply to have the case dismissed under part of the local crime law.

Nick Kyrgios’ ex Chiara Passari has revealed how she struggled with drugs and alcohol before moving to Brisbane

Nick Kyrgios with his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari will seek to have his assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds

The Act gives judges the power to dismiss a charge if they are satisfied that an accused is mentally impaired and that dealing with a case in that way would benefit society along with the offender.

Kyrgios’ lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith said the tennis player’s mental health history since 2015 made the application appropriate, citing a series of public statements by the world No.20.

In February, Kyrgios opened up about the 2019 Australian Open, saying that what seemed like a positive time in his life had been ‘one of my darkest periods’.

He referred to self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

“I was lonely, depressed, negative, abused alcohol, drugs, pushed family and friends away,” he wrote on Instagram.

‘I felt like I couldn’t talk or trust anyone. This was a result of not opening up and refusing to lean on loved ones and simply pushing myself little by little to be positive.’

Kyrgios’ comments come as rumors swirl that he will soon announce an engagement to girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, who has joined him in Japan

Magistrate Glenn Theakston began debating whether Kyrgios should appear in person at the application hearing, but Mr Kukulies-Smith said his client wanted to attend.

Application processing takes place on 3 February.

Speaking in Tokyo before his case returned to court, Kyrgios said it was ‘not difficult at all’ to focus on tennis despite his pending charge.

“There’s only so much I can control and I’m taking every step and dealing with it off the field,” he told reporters.

‘I can only do what I can and I’m here in Tokyo just trying to play some good tennis, continue that momentum and just try to do my job – and that’s to play tennis, play it well.’