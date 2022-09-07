Nick Kyrgios drops out of the upcoming Laver Cup in London with Roger Federer also unlikely to play

<!–

The dream reunion of the Big Three plus Andy Murray at the Laver Cup in London this month has been shrouded in doubt, but Nick Kyrgios’ absence is guaranteed.

The Australian is heading home after missing his last Grand Slam chance, ending in a fit of frustration and racket destruction.

Kyrgios, a past hero of the Laver team competition, has already apologized. Questions remain about the participation of both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the 02 Arena for Team Europe, alongside Novak Djokovic and Murray.

Sportsmail understands that not only Cam Norrie but also Matteo Berrettini have been asked about their availability to replenish the Europeans if necessary.

While no official comment has been made, there are persistent reports that Federer’s recovery from knee surgery is behind schedule.

Speculation in the Tages Anzeiger in Switzerland is that there may have been problems with water on the knee. Meanwhile, after his US Open defeat, Nadal – whose wife’s pregnancy has not proved easy – stated he wasn’t sure when he would play again.

Federer has also been announced to play the Basel Open at the end of October, but he has been very sparing with updates on his fitness.

The Laver Cup, between Europe and Team World, will be played from September 23-25, and possibly the Swiss legend could limit himself to one short doubles match.

Kyrgios was bitterly disappointed after losing in five sets to Russian Karen Khachanov, who will now face Norwegian Casper Ruud in the semifinals.

After a four-month road trip, he wants to go home, where a hearing takes place into allegations of domestic violence against him by an ex-girlfriend. Kyrgios stated that his lawyer has instructed him not to comment on the trial.

On the pitch, he’s made huge strides this summer, with perhaps the greatest of all overcoming the fear of losing, while giving absolutely everything.

He made no secret of his crushing disappointment in the defeat, and after battling the tying Russian to the very end, he let himself down again by smashing two rackets before leaving the field.

“I feel really bad,” said Kyrgios, whose next scheduled event is in Tokyo early next month. I feel like I’ve let so many people down.

‘ I have a feeling that these four tournaments (the Slams) are the only ones that will ever matter. It’s like having to start it all over again. I have to wait until the Australian Open. It’s just devastating, heartbreaking. Not just for me, but everyone I know wants me to win.’