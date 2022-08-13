Nick Kyrgios’ defies family pain to secure seeding at US Open

<!–

Polarizing Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is in the best shape of his career – despite coping with family pain off the court.

The 27-year-old will be seeded at the US Open on August 29 after an impressive 2022 so far reaching the Wimbledon final.

The Canberra-raised star, who is currently ranked 37th in the world, has won 15 of his last 17 singles matches on tour.

He’s a real shot at claiming the hard court grand slam at Flushing Meadows if he can hold the rage.

Kyrgios’ sparkling form comes despite the fact that his mother Norlaila and father Giorgos are both fighting illness at home.

Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios is best off his career – despite coping with family pain off the court (pictured, in action in Washington, where he won the final on Aug. 7)

Kyrgios’ thoughts are constantly with his mother Norlaila, who is battling an illness in a hospital in Canberra

After Saturday morning’s (AEST) defeat at the Montreal Masters 1000, Kyrgios admitted that his thoughts are understandably elsewhere at times.

‘I honestly don’t care’ [about losing the winning streak]Kyrgios said after losing in three sets to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.

“I’ve been away from home, away from my mother who is in the hospital, away from my father.

“They’re not doing very well at the moment. So I don’t really care that there isn’t a winning streak.

‘I still have two tournaments’ [Cincinnati and the US Open] left before I can go home.’

After beating world number one Daniil Medvedev at the Canadian Open earlier this week, Kyrgios wrote a message to his mother on a camera lens on the side of the field.

“Stay strong, Mom,” it said, accompanied by a heart of love.

Kyrgios’ message to his mother after beating world number one Daniil Medvedev at the Canadian Open

Kyrgios is now looking for a big show in Cincinnati so he can snag a crucial top-16 finish in New York.

It will ensure that he will not play against a higher-ranked rival until the second week.

“It was more of a goal so that I didn’t get one of the titans or the big gods in the first round (on Flushing Meadows),” said Kyrgios.

“I can really work my way into the draw if the draw is right. But look, I always feel like my game is there.

“I feel this way, it doesn’t matter who I play against… hopefully I can keep it up.”