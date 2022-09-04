Nick Kyrgios credits ‘chip on his shoulder’ for form ahead of US Open clash with Daniil Medvedev

Nick Kyrgios always seemed to have a ‘chip on his shoulder’ – but the Australian tennis star says this is why he is in the best Grand Slam form for a blockbuster in the fourth round of the US Open with Daniil Medvedev, the number one in the world.

Only one set behind, Kyrgios has progressed to the fourth round with dominant victories – albeit against unseeded opponents – but he will need to be at his best to beat Medvedev, who won the tournament last year.

Kyrgios has already surpassed his best run at the US Open after beating US wildcard JJ Wolf in the third round; prove that his unlikely run to the Wimbledon final in July was no fluke.

Perhaps the most polarizing figure in tennis, Kyrgios has already been fined $11,000 this tournament for abusing his own supporters box in his second round.

Nick Kyrgios was at his best in his third round win over JJ Wolf at the US Open

But tennis’s bad boy doesn’t care how much hate he sees, hears and reads; he says it inspires him to a Grand Slam title tilt.

‘As a tennis player, as an athlete, with whatever profession, you want to be in those moments. For example, I don’t want to play futures or challengers on backtracks without an audience,” Kyrgios said.

That’s why I don’t play this sport. That’s not why I grab a racket. I want to play in the biggest stadiums in the world for millions of people, broadcast worldwide.

‘I want to be there. That’s why I work hard. It makes it even sweeter.

“I know a lot of people don’t want me to succeed. I know a lot of people hate my game, the way I do things, the way I do it,” Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen attend a tennis event in New York ahead of the start of the US Open

The 27-year-old has taken much longer than most to grow up, and some would say he still has a way to go, but he plans to maintain his fiery lead and fly the flag, so to speak. say, for the Aussie men.

“(But) I’m the only Australian left on the men’s side. It’s the same story every time, literally every time in a grand slam,” Kyrgios said.

‘I always thrive on it. I never want to forget everything people say. I always carry this chip on my shoulder. I have it all in the back of my mind when I play.’

However, his badboy image could have been somewhat ruined after female star Coco Gauff recently went on to compete for the Aussie.

Coco Gauff has pitched for tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios – he says he’s a ‘nice guy’

“I know there are things on the field that he does that people don’t agree with,” Gauff said Friday after her third-round win over Madison Keys.

(But) Overall, I think he’s a nice person. At least he’s always been there for me.’

Gauff referred to occasions when the Aussie practiced with her after training alone for hours, as to why he wasn’t the “bad guy” others portrayed him to be.

Nick Kyrgios celebrates after beating JJ Wolf in their US Open third round clash

She was also optimistic about his chances at the Open.

“If he continues like this, I think he can go far. He can win the tournament. We all know he can do that. He was close at Wimbledon,” said 18-year-old Gauff.

“I always, always, no matter who he’s playing against, to be honest.”

Medvedev himself is also no stranger to seeking controversy.

The Russian Daniil Medvedev, the current number one in the world, takes on Kyrgios in the fourth round

The world number one, who won the US Open last year and reached the Australian Open finals in 2021 and 2022, has been fined multiple times for viciously abusing referees, and even ball boys.

But what is clear is that he can play tennis. Very good.

The counter puncher has a very complete game, and this will be a round four match for tennis purists to enjoy – and probably one for the drama queens to enjoy.

Kyrgios said he is pumped for any moment, with the match slated to start at 9 a.m. (AEST) Monday morning.

Nick Kyrgios does some sightseeing with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi ahead of the US Open

‘I want to be there. I want to be on prime time. I want to be on that screen, the screen they’re all looking at. I embrace it,’ he said.

Win or lose, I’m proud of how far I’ve come. I worked hard to be in the fourth round of the US Open against Medvedev. I want to be there.

“I think that’s where every tennis player wants to be, playing against the best players in the world in the best stadiums in the world and getting paid well. I’m looking forward to it,” Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios looks set to make a comeback in his straight-set win over JJ Wolf

He is in the best Grand Slam form of his career, but other than this US Open campaign and Wimbledon, Alex de Minaur was in fact Australia’s last man to stand at many slams in recent seasons.

But which also works for Kyrgios, who will have the chance to usurp the Minaur as the highest-ranked Australian if he can beat Medvedev.

Kyrgios could even knock the Russian off his number one position in the world, while Rafael Nadal is poised to return to the top of the rankings if Medvedev loses.

Daniil Medvedev (left) shakes hands with Nick Kyrgios after the latter won their last encounter: a second-round match at the National Bank Open in Canada

The Canberran holds a 3-1 lead in the duo’s clashes against each other, with his only defeat a four-set defeat at this year’s Australian Open.

His most recent win over Medvedev came in Montreal just three weeks ago – so Kyrgios will rest assured that he can grow and continue to play for the massive crowd he craves.

The winner of the blockbuster clash will face either Spain’s 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta, or Russia’s Karen Khachanov, for a semifinal spot on Tuesday.

Kyrgios also remains in the hunt for a second grand slam double crown for 2022 with best partner Thanasi Kokkinakis after the Australian Open champions ominously advanced to the third round on Saturday.