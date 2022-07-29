Nick Kyrgios’ court date for alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend is postponed by three weeks

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios’ trial over a common assault charge has been postponed by three weeks.

Australian Capital Territory Policing previously said the charges related to an incident in January 2021, which was reported to ACT police in December last year.

Kyrgios faces allegations of assault against his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari and was initially expected to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on August 2 – next Tuesday.

But court officials said Friday that the case will now be heard on August 23.

Kyrgios is not required to attend that hearing if he is legally represented.

At Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final in four sets, the Australian said he had been advised by his lawyers not to comment on the pending lawsuit.

Canberra’s lawyer Michael Kukulies-Smith is now acting on behalf of the tennis star.

Kukulies-Smith on Friday also would not confirm details of the charges, saying it would be inappropriate while the case was in court.

Kyrgios, 47th in the world rankings, is scheduled to play next month at the Western & Southern Open, the Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati, Ohio, which starts two weeks before the US Open in New York on August 29.