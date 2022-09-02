Nick Kyrgios cops the biggest fine of the US Open as he wins doubles match with Thanasi Kokkinakis

<!–

Australian firefighter Nick Kyrgios has been fined $11,000 – the largest US Open penalty to date – after stunning fans by spitting on the pitch during a series of tantrums during his win over Benjamin Bonzi on Thursday.

The blow to his wallet was announced shortly before the Wimbledon finalist teamed up with his best buddy and fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis to defeat Hugo Gaston and Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the men’s doubles at the grand slam.

Kyrgios made headlines when he complained to the chair umpire about a fan who smoked marijuana, was warned about spitting on the pitch and let loose with a series of expletives at his own support box during his singles win over the Frenchman.

Spitting on the field and yelling F-bombs at girlfriend Costeen Hatzi and the rest of his entourage cost Kyrgios a package at the US Open

After a ‘nightmare’ first round singles win over best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis, he teamed up with his best mate to win their doubles on Friday

The $11,000 goal was awarded for unsportsmanlike conduct after the Australian spat on the pitch and heard supporters in the box – including friend Costeen Hatzi – say to ‘go home if you don’t f***ing back me’ among several others expletives.

His behavior was condemned by fans and Australian tennis player Todd Woodbridge, who advised Hatzi and the rest of his entourage to “get up and walk away” if he took his frustrations out on them.

“They have nothing to do with what happens in court. That’s up to Nick.

‘Why does he do’ [Kyrgios] wants his player box to tell him what to do if he doesn’t have a coach? I mean, thank goodness,’ he said.

After beating Kokkinakis in a first round, he called it a “nightmare” because of the couple’s friendship. Kyrgios had his temper under control as they survived the early fright against Gaston and Musetti.

The duo survived a scare as they lost the first set to Hugo Gaston and Lorenzo Musetti before winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

He faces American JJ Wolf in Saturday’s third round singles but insists he is looking no further than himself to a potential clash with world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

“He’s got a huge game,” Kyrgios said of the 23-year-old from Ohio.

“I like the way he plays tennis. I like the fact that he has a big serve, trying to take it to the opposition. Serves big and plays big.

“With a match like that, he’s going to get great results. He obviously seems like a hard worker too.

“I expect an incredibly tough game. I know it won’t be easy at all.

Kyrgios told the crew in his box – including girlfriend Costeen Hatzi (pictured together in New York) – to ‘go home if you don’t support me’

“I’m going to go into that probably the favourite, but I’m not going to take it lightly at all. I know he beat some great players.”

Kyrgios plays Wolf on Saturday morning Australian time after his fellow Aussie and former girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic takes on the great Serena Williams in the first match of the bumper night session.

Much is at stake: Tomljanovic hopes to make it to his second week in New York for the first time, and Williams is desperately fighting to fend off retirement in her emotional farewell to tennis.

Williams is officially one defeat away from the end after 23-time Grand Slam champion and big sister Venus lost in the first round of doubles on Thursday night.