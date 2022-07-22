Nick Kyrgios’ close encounter with a shark on Bahamas holiday with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios has faced some viscous opposition on the pitch in his day, but his last encounter while on vacation in the Bahamas was scarier than anything he’d ever experienced in tennis.

In the latest batch of holiday snaps and videos posted to Instagram, Kyrgios has captured his encounter with a shark in the shallow waters of the beautiful coastline.

The Australian tennis star takes time after his loss in the Wimbledon men’s final. soaking up the Bahamas sun in the Exuma District with friend Costeen Hatzi.

The 27-year-old declared ‘it doesn’t get any better than this’ as he sipped ale and sat in the sun with his 21-year-old sweetheart at their five-star beach resort.

Nick wore a basketball jersey, board shorts and his favorite red cap, while Costeen donned a sassy bikini in a gallery of holiday snaps on Instagram.

Nick Kyrgios (right) and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi (left) looked as much loved as ever on Thursday while vacationing in the Bahamas after his loss in the men’s Wimbledon final

In the pictures, the lovebirds looked like they had no worries in the world.

Nick gazed fondly at the university graduate, who shared a drink with World No. 45.

Kyrgios’ latest post features a myriad of photos and videos of the couple getting up close and personal with the local wildlife, including a shark.

Kyrgios gets to hold a shark while feeding while hitting the water to eat his lunch

The Australian tennis star is vegan and has a love for animals, and enjoys every moment with the sharks while feeding.

Several large sharks feed on meat tied to ropes close to the shoreline and handled by experienced local handlers. There is no hook, the sharks can release their food whenever they want.

Kyrgios got a turn to bring in one of the incredible animals, close enough to hit his leg, before the handler took back control to make sure the tennis star was not injured.

Hatzi was charmed by the friendly pigs that walked up and down the beautiful coast

Although Costeen wasn’t filmed with the sharks, she was enamored with the local pigs that roamed the pristine beach, including a baby piglet she scooped up for a happy wink at her beau.

The pair also got up close and personal with a pack of hungry iguanas, feeding them fruit on sticks.

The couple got up close and personal with some local wildlife, including a cute little pig

The breakaway from the Bahamas follows Nick’s crushing defeat to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon earlier this month.

After his loss, the controversial athlete said on Instagram that he would trade rackets for Caribbean sunsets by taking a break from the sport.

While Nick made history as an unseeded player making his way to a Grand Slam final, he was overshadowed by controversy the entire way.

He routinely disregarded the All England Club’s all-white dress code and wore his favorite bright red basketball cap and shoes before and after games — including when he received second place from the Duchess of Cambridge.

He was also fined US$4,000 (AU$5,700) for swearing in front of the royal box in the final.

It meant that while Nick had a mountain of support, he also had a tidal wave of opponents criticizing him for his perceived unsportsmanlike conduct.