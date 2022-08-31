Nick Kyrgios claims fan is smoking MARIJUANA as he spits and slams his support team at US Open

<!–

The start of a Nick Kyrgios implosion is in full swing at the US Open; while the Aussie complained to the chair umpire, he smelled marijuana from the crowd, spat on the field and flew with a continuous series of expletives at his box.

Kyrgios, who faces Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in the second round, won the first two sets before the first signs of a meltdown showed in the third set, which he lost 4-6.

He complained to the chair umpire that he could smell marijuana while trying to play, which commentators said “had never heard of.”

Nick Kyrgios gestures to his box during the third set of his match against Benjamin Bonzo

“It was damn marajiuana. It was smoke. I’m not going to complain about food, of course,” Kyrgios heard into the microphone on the pitch.

“Obviously, it’s not ideal for athletes to run side by side and have asthma.”

He was then given a code violation for abuse and could be seen as a huge beam of spit; much to the dismay of the fans.

