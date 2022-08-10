Nick Kyrgios beats world No.1 Daniil Medvedev and dedicates stunning comeback victory to sick mum

Nick Kyrgios continued his stellar streak with a heady three-set win over world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in Montreal.

The Australian Wimbledon runner-up defeated Medvedev 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 6-2 in a crushing second-round encounter played in scorching heat and humidity.

After losing the opening set in a tiebreak, Kyrgios had to dig deep and turn the game around with an incredible backhand pass to break Medvedev in the sixth game of the deciding set.

He broke the despondent Russian for a second straight service game before finishing the game after exactly two hours.

Kyrgios sent his ailing mother Norlaila – who is currently in hospital – a heartfelt message right after his comeback win

The three-set win is one of the best in Kyrgios’ career, following his win at the Citi Open in Washington DC earlier this week.

The thrilling win was Kyrgios’ third of four encounters with Medvedev, 14th win of the past 15 matches and second ever over a world No. 1 – eight years after beating Rafael Nadal in his Wimbledon debut as a teenager.

The Aussie showed that his thoughts are with his ailing mother Norlaila, who is sick in the hospital, when he wrote ‘Be strong Ma’ on a TV camera after the win.

“It’s hard because even now I’m traveling, my mom is currently in the hospital, my dad isn’t very well, my brother just had a baby and I can’t be there with my family if normal people would want to. be with them,’ said Kyrgios.

“It’s hard to get out of Australia because we can’t travel back and forth. There are many things that people do not see. They just see me winning, losing, throwing a racket, doing those things. They don’t really understand the challenges that I face or that people on tour have to deal with, what’s happening in their personal lives.’

“I’ve had some success against him in the past and he’s beat me before, so I feel like we know each other’s matches well,” Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios desperately wants to see his ailing mother and father and meet his brother’s baby at home in Australia. “I can’t be there with my family,” he said after the game

Medvedev grimaces as he destroys his first set lead against Kyrgios. The pair last played a controversial match at the Australian Open, with the Russian stirring up the crowd for having ‘low IQs’ after being heckled

“I’m not the type of player who goes to these games looking at the rankings or anything like that.

“It’s just who I play and what kind of ball they give me and today I had a very clear goal of how I would play – lots of serve and volley, lots of aggressive play from the back – and I performed better than he did on the day.

“That’s what it all came down to. He won the first set and I feel like I had chances there too, so hopefully I can continue this.”

Australian tennis player Renae Stubbs praised Kyrgios after the win, tweeting: ‘I mean, when he plays tennis and holds his own, he’s seriously close to the best tennis player in the world.’

Kyrgios, who is next up against Australian No. 1 Alex de Minaur for a quarter-final spot, is not getting carried away despite his position as one of the US Open favorites after his smashing win over last year’s Flushing Meadows champion.

“Look, a grand slam is very different from any other tournament,” he said.

“If I was in this position of a grand slam, you have to win another set and it’s not easy at all. He’s an automatic.

Kyrgios’ triumph puts him ready for a run at the US Open, which starts on August 29

“He is the best player in the world for a reason and in a grand slam he is a completely different beast.”

Nevertheless, Kyrgios continues to poke fun at the rankings and the 27-year-old’s latest triumph saw the Canberran secure an all-important placing for the New York major on August 29.

“Look, I have confidence in my body and my mentality when I go to the US Open, but at the same time there is so much time between then and now,” Kyrgios said.

“I need to focus on this event and then on Cincinnati. There are so many things to look forward to. I’m not even going to think about the US Open right now.

“I have to take care of my body.”

De Minaur arranged a first meeting with Kyrgios with a 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 second round victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the 15th seed.