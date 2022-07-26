Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis join forces in doubles win at the Atlanta Open

Nick Kyrgios has returned to the track for the first time after his grief in the Wimbledon final, when the Australian superstar won again alongside his close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Fresh off a stint in the Bahamas with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, the 27-year-old battled to outright first round victories in the men’s doubles at the Atlanta Open, winning 7-6 (10-8), 6-3 against Nicolas Mahut and Édouard Roger-Vasselin.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis – known as the Special K’s at home – delighted fans by winning the Australian Open men’s doubles title earlier this year and after dropping out of SW19 due to Kyrgios’ progression in singles, they will be looking to go far this time with the US Open loom.

However, the pair are on a collision course in the singles competition, which starts on Tuesday.

Kyrgios is expected to sail through when he takes on a qualifier, while Kokkinakis, 26, is the bookmakers’ favorite when he takes on US qualifier Andres Martin.

If the pair both win their matches in the first round, they will face each other in round two. The closest mates have never competed on the ATP Tour before.

Kyrgios will be attending the Washington Open for the final Slam of the year, where he will team up with America’s Jack Sock instead of Kokkinakis in the men’s doubles.

The 27-year-old took the opportunity to attack Stefanos Tsitsipas – the man he overcame in a spirited fourth round fight at Wimbledon – when he confirmed he would be playing alongside Sock.

“I’m going to play doubles with Jack Sock in Washington,” he said. “I had Stefanos (Tsitsipas) as a partner there in 2019, so it can’t get much worse.