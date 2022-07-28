Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis coast through to semi finals at the Atlanta Open

Nick Kyrgios shook a knee injury from partner compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis for a second double success in Atlanta.

The world No. 47, who fell to Novak Djokovic in the major’s decision on the lawn earlier this month, was slated to play Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk in men’s singles before retiring on Tuesday.

Kyrgios, who won the Atlanta tournament in 2016, addressed the crowd to explain his absence, with Frenchman Adrian Mannarino taking his place in the draw before beating Gojowczyk 6-3 7-6 (9-7).

Nick Kyrgios has shaken off a knee injury to reach the men’s doubles semifinals in Atlanta

“I’m very disappointed that I can’t participate tonight,” said 27-year-old Canberran.

“I won this tournament once and I’m probably playing the best tennis of my career and all I wanted was to come here and give you a show.

“I am unable to put in my best performance and I am very sorry and I remain hopeful that I can continue the doubles with Thanasi.

“I hope you’re not too hard on me… I love you and hopefully next year I can join in and give it my all.”

The Australian and Thanasi Kokkinakis won in straight sets to advance to the last four

Kyrgios had withdrawn from men’s singles with a knee problem but was fit to continue

Fortunately for Kokkinakis, Kyrgios was able to continue in the doubles tournament, with the number 2 seeds reaching the semi-finals with a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) win over Hunter Reese and Gonzalo Escobar.

But fellow Aussie pairing in Luke Saville and De Minaur succumbed to Americans Paul and Johnson, 4-6 6-1 10-8.

The all-Australian quarterfinals between the fourth seed Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden and Jason Kubler and John Peers will take place on Thursday.