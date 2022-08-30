Nick Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi look loved-up in New York ahead of his US Open match

<!–

Nick Kyrgios and his gorgeous girlfriend Costeen Hatzi looked enamored as they took in the sights of the Big Apple on Saturday ahead of his US Open round one match.

The pair posed for a photo atop the Empire State Building while playing tourists, and later enjoyed a Broadway show in Times Square.

Costeen, 22, uploaded several snaps to Instagram, including one of the happy couples watching a seal show at the Central Park Zoo.

The tennis star, 27, is primed for the “emotional rollercoaster” that will bring his first-round match after pulling his best buddy Thanasi Kokkinakis into the US Open.

Nick, who is in the shape of his life this season after winning the Australian Open with Thanasi, the Wimbledon final and the ATP title, said he was ‘super motivated’ to finish his golden run with a win at the US Open.

As antivax star Novak Djokovic will miss the tournament due to US health regulations, Nick is certainly not without a chance to break through for a first Grand Slam singles win.

Meanwhile, enjoying a high-profile romance with the tennis bad boy seems to be paying off for his social media influencer girlfriend.

Luxury furniture store owner Costeen recently signed a contract with Roxy Jacenko’s influencer management firm, Ministry of Talent.

“Welcome to the family,” Ministry of Talent announced on Wednesday.

‘With a passion for everything that has to do with fashion, beauty and lifestyle, [the] The Sydney-based influencer is now available for like-minded collaborations. Get in touch through Roxy,” their Instagram post continued.

Costeen said she was grateful to Roxy for the opportunity.

“So glad not to be on your team,” Costeen wrote below, adding two yellow love heart emojis.

Nick and Costeen have recently returned from their vacation in the Bahamas after his loss at Wimbledon.

In images shared on Instagram, the couple hugged while soaking up the sun on a beach in Nassau.

Now, in the lead up to the US Open, Nick has said that flying home is “all he can think about.”