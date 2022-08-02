Nick Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi go sightseeing in Washington D.C.

Nick Kyrgios took a break from the Citi Open tournament in Washington, DC, on Tuesday to look around the US capital.

The Australian tennis player, 27, was joined by his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, who documented their day out on Instagram.

Costeen, a 22-year-old model and influencer, looked chic in a denim mini dress, white shirt and designer sunglasses.

She teamed the look with sneakers and a Christian Dior shoulder bag and wore her long dark brown hair loosely.

Nick kept it casual in a white hoodie and his signature red cap.

The couple controlled Capitol Hill and the Lincoln Memorial.

They also rode around Washington on electronic scooters, which added a bit of fun to their sightseeing adventures.

The pair have been dating for eight months and during a recent Instagram Q&A, the tennis bad boy said he and his girlfriend will be trying for their first child next year.

It comes as Nick’s trial date on a common indictment has been postponed by three weeks.

Kyrgios faces allegations of assault from his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari and was initially expected to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on August 2.

But the case is now set for August 23.

Kyrgios is not required to attend that hearing if he is legally represented.