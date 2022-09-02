Nick Kyrgios admits ‘I haven’t always been the easiest to deal with’ in message to his sick mother

<!–

Homesick Australian tennis firebrand Nick Kyrgios today posted a touching public letter to his mother ahead of his third-round US Open clash against American JJ Wolf.

After reaching the Wimbledon final and beating Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka in Washington for his first ATP title in three years, Kyrgios has come to the US Open with high hopes for him.

Kyrgios’ usual antics were on hand, with the polarizing star telling a chair umpire he could smell a spectator smoking marijuana and receiving a record fine for spitting at his own supporters box.

The Many Faces of Nick Kyrgios at the US Open Championships in Flushing Meadows

Kyrgios celebrates his victory over Benjamin Bonzi of France in their second round match

However, behind the scenes, Kyrgios has struggled to cope with the ill health of his mother Norlaila, who can no longer travel to encourage her son.

Kyrgios will face Wolf today at 10:15am AEST, but before warming up for that clash, he took the time to message his mum on Instagram for her birthday.

‘Mom…. I hope you had a great birthday,” he wrote.

“I can’t tell you how hard it is for me to keep traveling and competing, knowing I’m missing days like this.

“I know I haven’t always been the easiest to deal with and I know I’ve stressed you out.

“I really miss you, I know you’re dealing with so many things, but I just want you to know that I don’t know anyone stronger than you. I hope I make you proud, you & papa….’.

The Instagram post Kyrgios posted to his ailing mother on her birthday before the third round of the US Open Championships at Flushing Meadows

Kyrgios brother Christos responded to the post, expressing how proud she was of her son.

“Love this brother so much,” he said in response to Kyrgios’ post.

“I know she’s telling you anyway, but she and all of us couldn’t be more proud of you.

‘Unbreakable our couple, and we’re always together. Everyone is so proud of you! Let’s go!’

JJ Wolf reacts after beating Roberto Bautista Agut, from Spain at the US Open Championships

In addition to the emotion and drama of the US Open, Kyrgios was drawn to play his best mate and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round, where Kyrgios took a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) win.

He then fired 30 aces past French 23rd seed Benjamin Bonzi to claim a tough four-set win to reach the third round against local hope Wolf.

The young American is currently ranked No. 87 and entered the Open as a wild card, but used his big shots and booming service to take 16th seeded Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets.