Nick Knowles shows off fuller figure as he steps out for family meal

Nick Knowles had a fuller build when he went to lunch with his family in London’s Soho on Sunday.

The TV presenter, 59, opted for casual attire as he strolled the streets of the British capital, wearing a blue t-shirt with a pattern of leaves and stripes across the front.

Former DIY SOS host Nick wore khaki pants and rested his hands in his pockets as he strolled.

Comfortable: Nick Knowles, 59, had a fuller body when he went to lunch with his family in London’s Soho on Sunday

The announcer showed a full beard and combed his brown hair into a combed back.

Nick looked relaxed and happy after his meal, stretching his arms back and behind his head as he left the restaurant.

Nick previously revealed that he has piled on four rocks during the coronavirus lockdown.

All outstretched: Nick looked relaxed and happy after his meal, stretching his arms back and behind his head as he left the restaurant

The star admitted his weight had jumped to 18 pounds after he stopped fitness training and ate “all the pies.”

Speaking with the Mirror of his weight gain, he said, “I made my living looking like a bag of wrenches on TV. I’m 18 stone, I’m huge.

‘I’m always on construction sites. During the lockdown I put up almost four stones. I’ve lost two stones now and I’m getting fit again.’

On the go: The TV presenter opted for casual attire as he strolled the streets of the British capital, wearing a blue T-shirt with a leaf pattern

Smarter times: Nick previously revealed he was piled on four rocks during the coronavirus lockdown

The TV personality explained how during the UK’s first lockdown, which began in March 2020, he stopped fitness training while focusing on writing.

He also joined the legions of people making banana bread and eating pies at home.

On Twitter, he added: “Yes, we are not actors. Yes, I’m big after the lockdown. Yes my hair is a mess I don’t care It is!!!! Concentrate on the story.’