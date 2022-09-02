Nick Knowles risks landing in hot water with BBC as he flaunts £2,850 designer watch on Instagram

He was previously reprimanded by the broadcaster last year for violating their strict advertising rules after starring in a Shreddies ad.

And Nick Knowles has risked getting into hot water with the BBC again after hooking up a £2,850 designer watch on Instagram.

The host, 59, showed off the expensive jewelry as he shared a photo from his trips to the Grand Canyon, appearing to plug in the watch while tagging the brand in the process.

In the photo in question, you could see Nick’s arm in shot while wearing Vertex’s silver watch, with the beautiful canyon and Arizona skybridge in the background.

Nick’s move to directly tag the company may not go down well with the BBC, which bans their stars from promoting brands on social media.

It comes after Nick spoke out in May about his violation of the BBC’s commercial guidelines.

Last year, the TV star was removed from a special edition of his hit BBC show of 23 years DIY SOS after starring in an ad for the cereal brand Shreddies, which violated the broadcaster’s advertising rules.

Speaking of the incident, Nick admitted that while he regrets the “confusion” he caused with the ad, he took the job to make money during the pandemic.

Nick was replaced by comedian Rhod Gilbert for DIY SOS’ Children In Need special at the height of the drama, but returns to present a new series of the home makeover program, which will air on the BBC next week. is broadcast.

Nick played a handyman in the ad – a move that would go against the BBC a ban on TV talent from trading their on-screen personas.

Nick told The sun of his decision to star in the ad: “You know, you have to earn and there was a period during the pandemic where shows just weren’t made. That job was not there and I have to take care of my family and an opportunity presented itself.

‘What I think is a shame, of course, is the confusion that has arisen around it. I certainly wouldn’t have chosen to upset the BBC or disrupt the program in any way.’

Nick added that DIY SOS “is more important than just a job to me. I live and breathe it and have done it for 23 years. It’s really very important to me. “I’m just glad we all got to sit down and work our way through it.”

The BBC star confirmed in May 2021 that he would not be fired from DIY SOS over the ad that saw the company reverse their stance.

Fans of the presenter, who once made a staggering £300,000 in one year from his BBC work, took to social media at the time to defend the star.

Some even labeled the BBC “inconsistent” for getting on Knowles, while Gary Lineker, host of Match of the Day, continued to advertise Walkers chips.

At a crunch Zoom meeting, Nick was told by the company’s bosses to either pull the ad off the air or stop the show that helped launch his career.

MailOnline understands that the problem is the similarity between Knowles’ character in the ad and his role as a DIY SOS presenter – and whether it’s breaking a rule that prohibits stars from replicating their BBC roles in commercials.

The broadcaster’s strict rules state that all promotions involving on-screen talent must not ‘imitate, reference, have an association with or ‘pass on’ BBC content.

Meanwhile, Nick recently hinted that the future of DIY SOS was uncertain, as the show was only ordered for one episode – a Children In Need special.

He tweeted: “Unfortunately, we’ve only been commissioned by BBC One for one build for Children In Need this year, and so far not for builds next year,” he wrote to his fans.

“We know there is a great need and we can help many more people and communities, so we hope to get some news soon.”

Fans were quick to share their dismay at this and urged the broadcaster to order more episodes.