Nick Giannopoulos slammed for ‘recycling 30 year old jokes’ at Wog Boys Forever premiere in Sydney

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nick Giannopoulos has been criticized for telling “recycled” jokes during the Sydney premiere of his latest film Wog Boys Forever on Friday.

The 59-year-old comedian entertained the audience for half an hour before the film screening with some gross jokes.

In footage uploaded to TikTok, the actor is seen laughing with the audience during his stand-up comedy act.

Nick Giannopoulos (pictured, right, with co-star Vince Colosimo) has been criticized online for telling ‘recycled’ jokes during the Sydney premiere of his latest film Wog Boys Forever

‘Do we have Maltese here? Get up… Oh, you’re already standing,’ he joked.

The Greek-Australian actor joked that Italians are too cheap to pay for parking.

‘Italians’ holes are so tight they can’t fart, they burp,’ he joked.

His performance at Enmore Theater was labeled “stale” by some TikTok users.

The 59-year-old comedian entertained the audience for half an hour before the screening with a few inappropriate jokes

One user bluntly said Giannopoulos was “recycling 30-year-old jokes,” while another called the jokes “boring and childish.”

While his stand-up set hasn’t been widely acclaimed, the same can’t be said about his latest film.

Former Home and Away star Sam Frost, who attended the Melbourne premiere, wrote on Instagram that it was “such a fun and hilarious movie.”

His performance at Enmore Theater was labeled ‘stale’ by some TikTok users

Meanwhile, Nick’s Instagram page was flooded with supportive comments after the film’s premiere.

One fan wrote that she ‘f**king love it’, while another added that it was ‘claaaasic’.

Wog Boys Forever is the third installment in the bawdy Australian comedy series that began in 2000.

Starring Vince Colosimo, Sarah Roberts and Havana Brown, it hits theaters on Thursday.