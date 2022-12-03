Nick Fuentes, 24, throws his drink at a couple after getting into a dispute at an In-N-Out

White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes was caught throwing his drink at a couple in an In-N-Out after getting into a fight.

Fuentes, 24, was dining at the burger joint in Los Angeles when he was approached by a couple who soon got into a fight with the noted supremacist, a witness said.

It’s unclear what the group was fighting about, but reportedly the pair got so angry that they threw ketchup cups at Fuentes and his friends. TMZ reported.

Fuentes has been at the forefront of the US media in recent weeks after he was spotted walking with Kanye West through a Miami airport and into Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

However, according to a woman who filmed the Holocaust denier, Fuentes denied being himself on Saturday.

“It’s Nick Fuentes,” the woman said, filming the white nationalist, who was wearing a suit. “He pretended he wasn’t, but he really is.”

Fuentes and his group appeared to be leaving the restaurant when the woman said, ‘What the f**k? Fuck Nick Fuentes. You racist.’

In another video, Fuentes can be seen sitting calmly at his table, before out of the blue throwing his drink across the restaurant, spraying everyone nearby.

The drink reportedly failed to hit the couple, whom he was aiming for, as they left the establishment.

Fuentes left five minutes later and police were not called, according to TMZ.

Since dining at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said he did not know who Fuentes was when he dined with him and West in Florida, and that Fuentes’ extreme views were not discussed at the table.

“I had no idea what his opinion was, and it wasn’t expressed at the table during our very quick dinner, or it wouldn’t have been accepted,” Trump said on Twitter. Fox news.

Trump called the meeting “calm.”

In a video posted after the meeting, the scandal-ridden West — now known as Ye — said he told Trump he was considering running for president in 2024 and that the ex-president would be his running mate. must be.

The former president, who announced his own bid for the White House two weeks ago, was “basically screaming,” the rapper said in his Twitter video titled “Mar-a-Lago debrief.”

‘He tried to fuck me. He is crazy. He can’t beat me,” Trump told allies after dinner, according to NBC News.

An adviser told the outlet that Trump was “totally blindsided” by the “setup” dinner.

Fuentes, who used to support Trump, turned against the former president this week, urging far-right conservatives to pick another candidate in 2024, just days after dinner.

What will Christian Americans get out of a McCarthy speakership or a new Trump White House? Lower gas prices? Lower corporate tax rate?’ Fuentes wrote in a post on Telegram. “Years will pass if things remain fundamentally the same. We have to dream bigger.’

