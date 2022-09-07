Nick Frost steps out of his hotel in Manchester

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nick Frost stepped out in Manchester on Wednesday, as fans eagerly await the release of the second series of episodes of the first season of The Nevers.

The 50-year-old actor wore a purple hoodie and mustard yellow shorts as he left The Lowry Hotel to head out into town wearing his headphones.

Last year, Nick shared the surprising news that he had become a father for the third time and posted a photo of him carrying his newborn child out of the hospital.

Casual: Nick Frost stepped out of Manchester on Wednesday as fans eagerly await the release of the second series of episodes of the first season of The Nevers

Nick, who appeared in the first half of the first season of The Nevers in 2021, wore a gray Fila T-shirt when he left his hotel.

The Shaun Of The Dead star will appear in the remainder of the first season of The Nevers, which will also include Laura Donnelly, James Norton and Ann Skelly.

The HBO series focuses on a group of Victorians who, after an alien intervention, have unusual abilities and a mission that could change the world.

Relaxed: The actor wore a purple hoodie and mustard yellow shorts as he left The Lowry Hotel to head into town

In August 2021, Nick also revealed that he had welcomed his third child, posting a photo on Instagram of him bringing the newborn home from the hospital.

He wrote next to the shot: ‘And then there were 3!!!! (So ​​children!) #thrilled #soinlove #grateful #incrediblemumma.’

Just three days ago, Nick posted a picture of himself in the hospital and teased next to it: “It’s starting…”

Out and about: Nick, who appeared in the first half of the first season of The Nevers in 2021, wore a gray Fila T-shirt when he left his hotel

Nick already has a three-year-old son with his girlfriend, whom he was reportedly dating in 2018.

She has never been photographed and their little boy’s name has never been shared publicly.

It is currently unclear whether the Shaun Of The Dead actor is still with the mother of his second child, or is the mother of his third baby.

Nick is on friendly terms with ex-wife Christina Frost with whom he has his first child, son Mac, 11.

They married in 2008 and after seven years of marriage, the couple separated in 2013 before divorcing in 2015.