Nick Cummins faces backlash for fronting a Hong Kong tourism campaign

Former Wallaby reality star Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins has been criticized for starring in a new ad campaign promoting tourism in Hong Kong as the city reeling under the brutal rule of China’s communist dictatorship.

The 35-year-old, who was Australia’s Bachelor in 2018, features in a three-part video series that sees him explore Hong Kong’s top tourist attractions, enjoy local food and party with locals in a post-pandemic era.

‘Hong Kong is one of my all-time favorite cities in the world. The people, the culture, the hustle and bustle – you just can’t beat it, Cummins, who regularly plays for the Hong Kong Sevens, said in a statement.

“From restaurants and nightlife to getting out and exploring, there really is something for everyone. I can’t wait for Australians to explore Hong Kong like I have.’

Karen Macmillan, the director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board in Australia and New Zealand, said: ‘The video series showcases the incredible variety of experiences you can do in Hong Kong and really captures its distinct East-meets-West vibe.

While the campaign hopes to encourage Australians to visit Hong Kong as Covid-19 restrictions ease, critics say the videos do not reflect the reality of life in the city.

Human rights have deteriorated rapidly in Hong Kong in recent years, including extreme restrictions on freedom of expression, association and the press.

This has led to pro-democracy protests and international criticism.

In 2020, Beijing introduced a national security law that gave it broad powers to punish regime dissenters.

(Pictured: Protesters marching in the streets of Hong Kong on July 1, 2020)

Jane Poon, a member of the Australia-Hong Kong Link, criticized Cummins for his involvement in the campaign and told Sydney Morning Herald: ‘The people of the city are actually struggling because of what the government is doing.

‘By taking these [tourism ambassadorship] jobs, celebrities support a government condemned by the international community.’

Former Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui, who was exiled during the city’s crackdown on dissidents, also said he was ‘disappointed'[ed] to see someone being part of the Beijing or Hong Kong regime’s propaganda’.

Sir. However, Hui, who is an outspoken critic of the communist regime, noted that Cummins probably had good intentions when he agreed to front the campaign.

Cummins’ Hong Kong tourism campaign runs from 5 October to 28 November.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Cummins’ representative for comment.