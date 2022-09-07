Nick Coatsworth: Visit your pharmacist as Australia’s hay fever season is just around the corner

Allergy and asthma sufferers warned that hay fever season is just around the corner

A top doctor has warned Australians suffering from hay fever to brace themselves for one of the worst seasons in years.

Former deputy medical director Nick Coatsworth said the pollen count in Australia was ‘rising’ and urged people with asthma to visit a local pharmacist for medicines.

dr. Coatsworth explained on Wednesday that hay fever patients should try a range of drugs until they find the treatment that works for them.

Doctor Nick Coatsworth (pictured) has urged Australians suffering from asthma and hay fever to re-evaluate their management plans ahead of a high pollen season

“The pollen count will go up… it happens every year,” Dr. Coatsworth on the Today Show.

“The one that will help you the most is your local pharmacist who can guide you through the drug offerings.

“Often for my part, when I’ve been through this, I try a range of different medications, from antihistamines to steroid nasal sprays. Eventually you’ll end up with one that really gets you through that month or two if it’s really really bad.’

CEO of Asthma Australia Michele Goldman said about 39,000 Australians are hospitalized every year because of an asthma-related illness, while nearly one in five people have hay fever.

“Many of those with poorly controlled asthma are at risk of asthma flare-ups, which can lead to hospitalization and sometimes be fatal,” said Michele Goldman, CEO of Asthma Australia.

“Our message for people with asthma is to talk to their doctor year-round to keep their condition under control, to reduce the risks of unexpected events.”

Grass pollen levels in Brisbane were 3.8 times higher than the previous five-year average, while Canberra’s pollen levels were the highest in 10 years.

Tasmania was double the average and Sydney recorded its highest level in a few years with peaks in September, October and November last year – which will repeat in the coming months.

Adelaide’s levels were the highest in the previous three years, while Melbourne’s rates were average, possibly due to significant southerly winds.

About 39,000 Australians are hospitalized every year due to an asthma-related illness, and nearly one in five people in Australia have hay fever (pictured, stock photo)

Former chairman of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia, John Hall, says that with the thunderstorm season hitting hard and fast across Australia, warnings about the risk of asthma attacks are generally high.

‘If you have asthma, check the status of your puffers. Make sure you have them with you, and they’re up to date,” he said.

“If you had to take a preventative and let it expire over the winter when your asthma is less severe, now is the time to bring it back into your daily routine.”

Professor Janet Davies of the Queensland University of Technology School of Health said the significant spike in air pollen is caused by a combination of high rainfall and high average temperatures.

‘It’s quite striking. It’s quite disturbing that the rate of change in grass pollen levels is so severe,” said Ms Goldman.

“In some ways it can be explained by the fact that we know it’s a La Niña year, but our recent research suggests that rain isn’t the only cause of the amount of pollen in the air… the average maximum monthly temperature is really important too.’

Heavy rainfall caused by La Niña coupled with high average temperatures has led to record levels of pollen in cities across the country (photo, stock photo)

Australian National University expert Simon Haberle says the ACT has also faced high levels of allergen tree pollen, likely caused by a wet winter.

Canberra in fact has the highest hay fever rates of any Australian city, with nearly a third of its residents suffering from some form of allergic rhinitis, at an estimated cost of $170 million a year to the local economy.

Extreme pollen days have a concentration of 100 or more grass pollen grains per cubic meter of air and these are the worst for hay fever and asthma.