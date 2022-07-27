Nick Coatsworth: Stop talking about face masks and fix Australia’s Covid hospital control policies

A top Australian doctor has urged those advocating for face mask mandates to press ahead and push for health system reform as Covid-19 control policies ‘constipate’ hospitals across the country.

Infectious disease doctor Dr Nick Coatsworth said hospital flow is severely disrupted when patients booked for surgery contract Covid and are placed at the end of the admissions list.

dr. Coatsworth explained on Wednesday that operating rooms are left unused for hours as Covid-19 control policies are causing a backlog of patients.

“The hospitals in Australia are constipated, we have to let the patients flow through them,” said Dr. Coatsworth on the Today show.

‘Many patients with Covid don’t actually have Covid lung disease. They have other problems like appendicitis or broke a femur or something like that.

“The policy we have in place to control Covid in hospitals puts those patients at the end of the theater lists and they are pushed into the next day.

“That goes all the way back to the front door of the hospital, of course. You can’t get in if you’re an inpatient and you’re stuck in the emergency room and then the ambulances start to strike.”

dr. Coatsworth argued that those advocating the introduction of mask mandates should push for a change in the hospital system.

“No country in the world, not even those with really good mask use, has seen any change in the trajectory of their virus,” said Dr. Coatsworth.

‘If we talk about that (use of masks) and not about changing the system, there is a problem.

‘The control policy is what gives us problems… the longer people wait in the hospital, the less quality care we provide and that is a problem.’

Hospital admissions hit an all-time high on Monday as the country struggles with ‘twin disease’ from Covid-19 and flu.

Official figures revealed 5,571 patients with Covid were hospitalized on Wednesday, overshadowing the previous record of 5,390 during the first Omicron wave in January.

That figure is up from about 3,000 a month ago, amid the spread of the highly contagious but equally mild BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

The new Labor government has resisted calls for social restrictions to be reintroduced, but has recommended that people wear masks indoors and companies allow workers to work from home if they can.