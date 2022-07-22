Nick Cave writes an emotional open letter to the parents of under-fire Luca Bish

Nick Cave has paid tribute to controversial Love Island contestant Luca Bish after the fishmonger’s parents supported him following the tragic death of his teenage son.

Australian singer Cave, who posted an open letter Friday morning, surprised fans by revealing a close bond with Luca’s parents, Maria and Michael, which developed as a result of the islander’s friendship with their late son Arthur and his twin brother Earl.

The son of cave and fashion designer Susie, Arthur, died in 2015 at the age of 15 after taking hallucinogenic drugs and tripping off a cliff near his home in Sussex, falling 60 feet to the ground.

He suffered catastrophic injuries and despite being rushed to the nearby Royal Sussex Hospital, he later died.

Commenting after an Instagram follower asked his wife to detail the stark difference between her and her husband, Cave admitted that Luca’s parents were constantly there as they dealt with the devastating loss of their son.

He wrote: ‘Right now the defining difference between Susie and me is that she watches Love Island and I don’t. Susie is watching Love Island because we know one of the contestants, Luca. Luca was a school friend of our twins, Arthur and Earl.

“As a result, Susie and I became friends with Luca’s parents, Maria and Michael. Maria is an antique dealer. Michael is a fishmonger. Luca is also a fishmonger.’

He added: “After Arthur’s death, in the early days of that horrible, chaotic first week, Mary stood at the door with a tray of lasagna and basically took care of us. She barely spoke to us. She made us cups of tea. She cooked for us. She was just there.

“She was the one constant in a time of horror and confusion, when dozens of desperate and compassionate people came and went. We will never forget her kindness. Even in the first week, when the world was suddenly and shockingly defined by an unspeakable and distorting cruelty, Mary reminded us that there was good in the world.

“She was also a lesson in dealing with grieving people – you don’t have to say anything, just do something; make them a cup of tea, cook them dinner.’

Nick Cave: the tragic personal life of the singer with the death of two sons The dark, tragic edge of Nick Cave’s music has led to him being known as the ‘Prince of Darkness’ of rock. Born in Australia before moving to Britain in 1980, his music is known to have been influenced by tragedy in his early life, when his father was killed in a car accident at the age of 19. Some experts have said his dark outlook may have sprung from, and still be inspired by, this tragedy more than 30 years ago. Cave has had four children with three different women – the first being Jethro Lazenby in 1991. Tragically, two have died, including Jethro. Cave met and married his first wife – Brazilian journalist Viviane Carneiro – in 1990 after moving to Sao Paulo. She gave birth to the couple’s son, Luke, in 1991. They stayed together for six years before divorcing in 1996. Just a matter of days before Luke was born, Cave’s first son Jethro Lazenby was born in Australia to mother Beau Lazenby. Jethro, Cave’s eldest son, was confirmed dead by his father on May 9, 2022. “It is with great sadness that I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for the family’s privacy at this point,” Cave said in a statement. Cave didn’t meet Jethro until he was about seven or eight years old, but in 2008 he described their relationship as good. Cave had a brief relationship with singer PJ Harvey in the mid-1990s, and after they broke up, she met British model Susie Bick. The couple married in 1999. In 2000, Bick gave birth to twins – Arthur and Earl – while living in London, raising them in Brighton. Tragedy first struck Cave in 2015 when Arthur fell off a cliff in the English coastal city on LSD. Arthur’s death has had a profound impact on Cave’s work and has been explored in two of his albums – Skeleton Tree released in 2016 and Ghosteen in 2019. Cave also had a close relationship with Australian musician Michael Hutchence, who died in 1997 at the age of 37. Cave is the godfather of Hutchence’s daughter Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily, and played at his funeral.

Cave admitted that Luca’s kind-hearted parents still provide them with free food, and for their unfailing kindness, he and Susie are willing Luca to win the current Love Island series.

He wrote: ‘To this day Michael brings fresh fish to our house, sets it off and leaves without saying a word. He pretends to charge us for that, but we know he doesn’t. These people, Luca’s parents, are as good as people can get, and they love their son, Luca.

“So Susie looks at Love Island and cheers him on, and hopes he’ll win. I also hope Luca wins, and soon, because then I get that f**king TV back.”

Cave and his The wife had proudly taken the twins Arthur and Earl to several high-profile events and the brothers had appeared at the end of 20,000 Days on Earth, a film documenting a fictional 24-hour period in the singer’s life.

A coroner later in 2015 recorded a verdict of accidental death during an inquest, after which Cave said the grief was “unimaginable.” The family also spoke of their heartbreak following the death of their “beautiful, happy loving boy.”

The singer suffered a double tragedy in May after son Jethro Lazenby – his child with ex-partner Beau Lazenby – died at the age of 30.

Jethro, who lived in Melbourne, was released on bail two days before his death after serving time in jail for kneeling his mother in the face during a fight over cigarettes – leaving her ‘bruised and bleeding’ leaving behind.

“It is with great sadness that I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” Cave said in a statement. “We would be grateful for family privacy at this point.”

The singer has composed music for a number of films, including The Proposition in 2005, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford in 2007 and The Road in 2009. He also co-wrote 20,000 Days on Earth.

Cave is most famous for his work with his band The Bad Seeds, formed in Melbourne in 1983. Previously he was in the cult band The Birthday Party.

But his biggest hit was a duet with Kylie Minogue – Where The Wild Roses Grow. The pair are still friends and appeared together in his 20,000 Days on Earth movie.