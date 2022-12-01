Nick Cave, 64, performs in Melbourne – seven months after the death of his eldest son Jethro, 31

<!–

Nick Cave, 64, performed at Melbourne’s Palais on Wednesday night following the death of his eldest son Jethro, 31, in May.

The beloved rocker, who is currently doing a series of shows in Australia as part of his Australian Carnage tour, lit up the stage.

The hitmaker Where The Wild Roses Grow sang some of his cult classics under a heavily lit blue light.

Nick thrilled the fans as he left the stage and walked into the crowd for his rendition of Hand of God.

For the show, he opted for a stylish three-piece pinstripe suit, including a waistcoat that he paired with a crisp white shirt.

The singer plays a number of dates with Warren Ellis, including in Perth, Brisbane, The Gold Coast, Tamworth, Newcastle and Sydney.

The appearances come just seven months after Nick lost his eldest son Jethro Lazenby, who passed away on May 7.

Jethro died just two days after being released from prison in Australia after attacking his mother.

Nick thanked a fan for his condolences during a heartfelt exchange of messages on his Red Hand Fire blog.

During the performance, Nick thrilled the fans as he left the stage and walked into the crowd for his rendition of Hand of God

“I don’t have a question for you today. I just wanted to offer my sincerest condolences on the tragic loss of Jethro,” wrote a fan named Teresa, That reports Rolling Stone.

“All I can do is offer the collective love to all who read your letters.”

Cave responded to her, saying, “Thanks for your letter. Many others have written to me about Jethro, condolences and kind words. These letters are a great source of comfort and I want to thank you all for your support.’

Cave added that he would be coming back to the platform in a few weeks and shared a childhood photo of Jethro.

“It is with great sadness that I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” the Cave announced at the time. “We would be grateful for the family’s privacy at this time.”

At the time of his death, a judge had ordered Jethro to attend a drug treatment program and to stay away from his mother for two years, The Metro reports.

Jethro had previously enjoyed a successful career as a model and had acted under the stage name Jethro Cave.

His death occurred seven years after Cave’s son Arthur, 15, died from a fall from a cliff in Brighton.