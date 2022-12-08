Nick Carter ‘being sued for sexual battery as star is accused of assaulting disabled minor in 2001’

Nick Carter is being sued after it was claimed that he attacked a disabled fan in 2001 on a tour bus. TMZ.

According to court documents, Shannon Ruth, a Backstreet Boys singer with autism and cerebral palsy claims that he invited her on his tour bus at the age of 17 after she spotted her waiting in line for autographs.

According to the legal documents, Ruth was asked if she wanted a drink. After asking for apple juice, Carter offered Ruth cranberry and gave her a red colored’ drink which he called “VIP juice”.

A source close Nick has denied the allegations, telling the publication: ‘This accusation was categorically false. Nick is focusing upon his family and mourning his brother’s death.

Ruth claims that the drink tasted strange as she drank it. She believes it was a mixture of alcohol and cranberry juice.

Ruth claimed that Carter took Ruth to a bus’s toilet and ordered her to have oral sex. Ruth claims that she was crying all the time, but Carter kept instructing her.

Ruth claims that Carter then took Ruth to a bus bed and continued his alleged assault on her.

She claims afterwards that she told Carter she would tell people about the alleged assault – but that he reportedly threatened to turn people against her, allegedly calling her a “r******* little b***h that no one would believe.’

Ruth claims that she contracted sexually transmitted infection, Humanpapillomavirus infection (HPV), after being a virgin prior to the alleged assault.

She Apparently, he is now seeking damages.

Carter’s younger brother Aaron Carter was found dead aged 34 in his bathtub in Lancaster, California on November 5. Although no cause of death was officially announced, it is known that Carter suffered from mental health problems and addictions.

DailyMail.com reached out to Nick Carter’s representatives for comment.

Carter has been accused of rape in the past, but he has not been charged with any crime.

Melissa Schuman, a singer, claimed that the boy bander raped and raped her in 2003.

In 2018, the LA County District Attorney’s office stated that it would not press charges against Carter because of the statute of limitations. This statute expired in 2013.

Melissa, who is a member the 90s girl-group Dream, had filed a police report in February of that year.

She She claimed that Nick had forced her to use the bathroom for forced oral sex in 2003 and then she claimed that she was raped at home.

Nick denied rape allegations.

Later, the Backstreet Boys star stated in a statement that the accusations had shocked and saddened him.

He He said, “Melissa has never spoken to me during our time together or at any point since that anything we did was not mutually agreed upon.”

Nick said that he was always respectful of Melissa’s needs, both personally and professionally.

He In the statement, he stated that this was the first time he had heard about the accusations nearly twenty years later. It is against my nature, and all I hold dear to inflict discomfort or harm on another person.

He Continued, noting that they went on to record another song and perform together.

Melissa first made the claims in a November blog posting.

She Nick allegedly took her virginity at the age of 18 and she was 22. She claimed that Nick forced her to do something against her will.