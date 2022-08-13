Nick Cannon’s baby mom Alyssa Scott looks back on late son Zen’s brain surgery a year ago

Alyssa Scott continues to mourn the loss of her and Nick Cannon’s son Zen by sharing how much her life has changed in the year since he went to the hospital for brain surgery.

On Friday, the model took to Instagram and recalled the harrowing events that took place on August 12, 2021.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since what I thought would be a quick doctor’s visit turned into a five-day hospital stay,” Scott wrote, captioning a photo of their son wrapped in a blue blanket.

Scott went on to talk about how things changed at a rapid pace that awful day and it quickly turned into an emergency.

“We came at 9am and at 11:30am Zen had brain surgery when she was 8 weeks old,” she continued. Zen later died of a brain tumor on December 5 when he was just five months old.

‘I will never be the same. My body feels it. I’ve been on the verge of tears for the past few days. Try to keep a forward motion. I miss my boy.’

In June, Scott paid tribute to her son by sharing a video of Zen on Instagram on what would have been his first birthday.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Zen. At the root of all the emotions I have today is insurmountable love. she began in the caption of the clip that begins with the proud mother cradling her son like a newborn.

“I always do my best to stay positive, but right now I can’t help but cry out ‘it shouldn’t be this way’. In my mind I see him smashing his cake and crawling around, tugging at my legs. But the reality is that I will be the one who blows out his first candle. I wish he was still with us. REST HIGH.’

Cannon would repost Scott’s tribute, adding the caption, “The loving, nurturing, irrevocable and power-filled Amazing Mother [Alyssa] said it much better than I ever could.’

As part of his birthday tribute, Scott and Cannon gathered for an enlightenment ceremony that served as a memorial to their angel, and to announce the launch of a charity in his name.

‘Zen’s birth has now been changed to ‘Zen’s Light’. We are proud to announce his new foundation that will help so many others in this world,” they captioned a photo taken during the event. Zen’s Light’s mission is to promote global excellence in hope, bereavement and pediatric health care for families and children in need.

They closed the post by thanking everyone who attended the inaugural event, “particularly Orange County Children’s Hospital and our other wonderful partners.” I can’t wait for next year where our Lighting Gala will continue to grow to help find a cure for childhood cancer, conduct further research and help more families through difficult times.”

Cannon revealed that he and Scott thought Zen had sinus problems, so they took him for that doctor’s visit.

It turned out that he suffered from a condition called hydrocephalus, which is an abnormal buildup of fluid in the ventricles (cavities) deep in the brain, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

He was also diagnosed with a malignant tumor in his head, so he was rushed in for surgery. Zen survived the surgery, but his health began to deteriorate around Thanksgiving and he eventually died on December 5.

“Since August, we knew that the time of Zen on this Earth would be limited. We knew he wouldn’t make it to six months,” Scott previously shared in an Instagram post. “I am eternally grateful that he was in the arms of the people who loved him most.”

Scott also has a four-year-old daughter named Zeela.

In addition to Zen, Cannon is also the proud father of 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden ‘Sagon’ and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. He recently welcomed his eighth child, Legendary Love, to Bre Tiesi on June 28.