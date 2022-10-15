Nick Cannon’s baby mama says trolls are making ‘death threats’ against their newborn

<!–

One of Nick Cannon’s baby mamas Lanisha Cole has accused ‘disgusting’ trolls of sending ‘death threats’ to their newborn daughter.

On September 14, the former The Price Is Right model gave birth to Nick’s ninth child, a little girl named Onyx Ice Cannon.

“Making death threats against a baby is a new low,” Lanisha, 40, wrote on her Insta Stories this Friday. “Some of you are disgusting. No matter how you feel about my life, it’s never that deep to threaten my baby.’

She treated her 200,000+ Instagram followers to some heartbreaking snaps of the newborn to celebrate one month since Onyx was born.

Lanisha said Onyx, who was wearing a pink floral dress with a bow, “needed to show up for her doctor’s appointment.”

Nick has had a total of 10 children from six women, including his ex-wife Mariah Carey with whom he shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

When Lanisha gave birth to little Onyx last month, Nick had all of his 10th and 11th children along the way from two separate women.

Less than two weeks after Onyx arrived, Nick welcomed his 10th child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon, with Brittany Bell.

When he proudly announced Onyx’s birth in September, Nick anticipated the flak over his burgeoning family and begged the trolls to target him alone.

“I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism on ME and not on the loving and precious mothers of my children,” he said.

Nick pleaded with online commentators to refrain from “shaming or ridiculing” Lanisha, whom he called “peaceful and non-confrontational.”

After the dashing prankster’s 10th child was born, and Us Weekly source: ‘Mariah doesn’t keep track of Nick’s babies and baby mamas. There’s too much to keep track of! She’s happy for him and wishes him the best.’

By the time the year is over, he is expected to have had another baby with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already shares one-year-old twin sons Zillion and Zion.

Last June, Nick welcomed a boy named Zen with Alyssa Scott, whom he had met years earlier on his show Wild ‘N Out.

However, Zen had health problems and died tragically when he was only five months old after spending his last moments by the sea with his parents.

Nick revealed this summer that he became so “depressed with the loss of my son” that his plans to be celibate for the last few months of 2021 were shattered.

In December, everyone saw I was so down, everyone said, “I’m just going to give him a little vagina, that’ll heal everything,” he said on the Lip Service podcast.