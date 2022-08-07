Nick Cannon’s baby mama Bre Tiesi teases her upcoming Selling Sunset debut on season six

Bre Tiesi makes her debut in season six of the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset.

And while the big premiere date is still pending, the model and new mom have already entered promo mode just five weeks after the birth of her son Legendary Love, who she shares with Nick Cannon.

“I’m a whole personality,” she said People, and added: ‘To anyone who’s followed me, they know I hate or love it kind of girl. I’m definitely taking my full personality with me. It will be quite a show, from fashion to drama.’

Promo Mode: Bre Tiesi, 31, Teased Her Upcoming Season Six Debut of Selling Sunset

In the new interview, Tiesi confessed that she is excited that fans will be able to showcase her real estate skills in the coming season.

“Just before the pandemic hit, I went to my brokerage every day,” the 31-year-old said. “I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and then I started making some high-figure sales.”

By participating in the reality show, which follows the lives of the luxury real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, so shortly after the birth of her son, the Los Angeles-born expect there will be some challenges along the way.

“I think it’s going to be great,” she said of returning to work full-time for the first time since her pregnancy. “I get to show what I really do and what I’m capable of, and I do that with great people. So I think it’s going to be great.”

New Mom: The model and real estate agent gave birth to her son, Legendary Love, who she shares with Nick Cannon five weeks ago

Loves being a dad: Tiesi’s baba-dad Nick Cannon, 41, now has eight children with five different women, and has hinted that even more are on the way this year

With the birth of Tiesi and Cannon’s son, the actor and television personality has now fathered eight children with five different women.

And what’s more, the 41-year-old presenter of the Nick Cannon Show hinted in June that there may be even more kids on the way this year. People.

As for Tiesi, she admitted that she was a fan of the reality series, which originally premiered on Netflix in March 2019, and was renewed in June for two more seasons.

And despite all the drama and hurdles that come with participating in a show like Selling Sunset. Tiesi feels she is more than willing to deal with the limelight and the competitive world of luxury real estate.

I just grew up in the industry. I am a people person. I can fit into any situation and I can be in any room. So I’m not scared at all. I think it will be interesting to see who I am drawn to.”

Along with Tiesi, the reality show also revealed that Nicole Young will be joining the season six cast. She has been a member of the Oppenheim group for a long time and was supposed to be in the show’s first season, but eventually withdrew.

Shooting for the upcoming season is scheduled for this summer. So far, Netflix has not announced an official premiere date.