Nick Cannon’s baby mama Abby De La Rosa – who is expecting his tenth baby – details relationship

One of Nick Cannon’s six baby moms – who is currently pregnant with the star’s tenth child – has spoken out to defend their polyamorous relationship, despite admitting the TV host is “not perfect.”

In an interview released the same day Cannon, 41, revealed he had welcomed his ninth child by a sixth wife, Abby De La Rosa, 31, took part in an interview about her unique relationship dynamics with the star.

Abby, who already shares two children with Cannon and is expecting their third, admitted she has received a huge amount of hate and criticism over the polyamorous romance, while also revealing that she considers the TV host her “primary partner.” .

Abby, who welcomed twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months, to Cannon in June 2021, also addressed the judgment she faced when she was involved in a “polyamorous relationship” with Cannon.

She sat down with Lovers and friends podcast host Shan Boodram and explained the impact being part of Cannon’s ever-expanding family has had on her.

The mother, who is expecting her third child with the TV personality this fall, said she and Cannon were in an “open relationship” and added that he is her “primary partner.”

She said, “Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-esteem.”

“Don’t get me wrong, we’re all human. Nick isn’t perfect,” she continued.

“There have been times when he was a little hesitant to be completely honest, and I think that’s something everyone wants,” she told the podcast host.

She added that she is “confident” in her “connection with Nick.”

And even she revealed that she has chosen to be monogamous with Cannon, despite knowing he is involved with other women and hoping she can have a fully monogamous relationship in the future.

She said, “I think over time I see monogamy for myself, and this isn’t going to get me there. But I love where I am right now. It’s just not my eternity.’

The mother-to-be then opened up about the judgment she has received as a result of her relationship with Cannon.

Abby said, “I’ve never been beaten by thousands of people who just told me their hatred for me. His record on relationships might have been even more intense then,” she recalls.

Abby and Cannon welcomed twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months, in June 2021 and Abby is now expecting their child together and Cannon’s tenth child

Abby revealed she was pregnant in June, sharing a photo of herself posing in front of balloons spelling out the word ‘baby’

“He had a lover here, they went strong and they had been involved for years. Then he had a beautiful family here that he has.

“And then he has his ex-wife, who is the queen of all queens,” she said, referring to Mariah Carey. ‘People feel so invested.’

She explained that her relationship with the TV host has led people to attack her as a mother.

‘I get hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood. When it comes to being a mom, I don’t think I’ve even scratched the surface.

“Being open in my relationship doesn’t change or take away from the type of mother I am to my kids and the wholeness I am to them and the strength I share with them,” she said.

Despite the criticism, Abby explained that she was “excited” that her kids would grow up and “do it their own way,” just like she and Cannon.

“Our dearest sons – my wonder babies, thank you for choosing me as your mom,” Abby wrote on Instagram at the time in a now-deleted post. “I know that the Lord has ordained me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels.

“I pray that God will give you both the strength to walk boldly and boldly in your individual truth, just like your father… May God bless you and your brother and guide you to live your full purpose. Your father and I will always be there for both of you; in complete harmony and support.

The twins – whom they named Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir – were born on June 14, 2021. They are pictured in December 2021

In a Q&A on Instagram, Abby later revealed that she and Nick accidentally got pregnant in April 2020, but sadly lost their baby. Then they became focused on getting pregnant again

No matter what this world throws your way, know that forgiveness is key and what’s for you – is for YOU! You are both so loved already and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

In an Instagram Q&A, Abby revealed that she and Nick accidentally got pregnant in April 2020, but sadly lost that baby. Then they became focused on getting pregnant again.

“The first pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a wonderful friend to me and so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby,” she explained. “We didn’t know we were going to have twins.

“Let me add that this schedule wasn’t like we were sitting with a calendar and saying, ‘You must be pregnant on this date.’ It was already a thought and it happened. It was already there, it was something that we manifested and we just let it flow.’

Cannon stunned the world by announcing that he was secretly welcoming his ninth child while also awaiting the birth of 10th and 11th babies with two other women

The TV host also shares son Golden Sagon, five, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany Bell, who is also currently expecting their third child together.

Nick and Phoenix Suns dancer Brittany welcomed Golden Sagon on February 21, 2017. Nick is pictured with Golden (right) in 2021

Now they are preparing to welcome their third child together, whose gender is unknown.

Abby revealed she was expecting in June, and while she didn’t reveal who the father was at the time, TMZ reported days later that Nick was the father; the baby is reportedly expected on October 25.

“I’m pregnant,” Abby wrote on Instagram on June 3, alongside a photo that showed her posing on a bed in front of white balloons spelling out the word “Baby.”

Cannon recently welcomed son Legendary Love, 10 weeks, with model Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

He also had a child with Alyssa Scott – son Zen, who died in December 2021 at the age of 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.