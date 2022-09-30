Nick Cannon welcomes his TENTH child

Nick Cannon has welcomed his third child with baby mama Brittany Bell, making this his tenth child overall.

Cannon, 41, revealed the happy news in an Instagram post on Friday, telling fans about the arrival of his “little little Libra” – a baby boy named Rise Messiah Cannon, who weighed 10 pounds.

He wrote in the caption: ‘Another blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and inscrutable, I can only thank God and continue to ask the Most High to direct my steps.

He added: “He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that is unimaginable to some. But more importantly, he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me through this purposeful life with care…”

Bump: Cannon, 41, revealed the good news in an Instagram post on Friday featuring a photo of his baby mum