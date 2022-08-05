Nick Cannon takes his twins Zion and Zillion and their mother Abby De La Rosa to a botanical garden

Nick Cannon was featured in a video shared on Thursday on the Instagram account of his partner, Abby De La Rosa.

The 41-year-old media personality and 30-year-old DJ seemed to be making the most of their time with their one-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, when they visited the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes, California.

The rapper is currently the father of eight children, many of whom he shares with ex-partners.

Cannon wore an all pink outfit with a loose fitting hoodie and sweatpants.

The former America’s Got Talent host contrasted the dominant color of his outfit with a pair of multicolored high top sneakers.

De La Rosa chose to wear a striking tie-dye dress while spending time with her partner.

The DJ wore a single necklace and her beautiful dark brown hair was cropped short.

Cannon’s first son and daughter, Moroccan and Monroe, aged 11, were born in 2011 to his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

The now-divorced couple stayed together until their marriage was formally dissolved in 2016.

He welcomed a son named Golden, aged five, with Brittany Bell in 2017.

The exes later released a daughter named Powerful Queen, one year old, in December 2020.

Cannon and De La Rosa started a family with the arrival of Zion and Zillion, which happened last June.

He then welcomed a son named Zen with Alyssa Scott that same month, although the child tragically died of complications from brain cancer at the age of just five months.

The comedian later brought in a son named Legendary, who he shares with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Bre Tiesi, into his life last month.

The artist and De La Rosa are currently awaiting the birth of their third child, who will be his ninth overall.

Cannon spoke about fatherhood during an interview with Men’s healthwhere he noted that he was a very practical parent.

“I’m probably engaged to my kids all day, more often than the average adult can be,” he said.

The artist noted that while he was aware of the criticism he had received for his unconventional lifestyle, he valued his status as a parent above all else.

“I’m just walking on my goal and trying to be the best father and best caregiver I can be,” he said.