Nick Cannon shares video from set of Wild “N Out where he jokes he’s ‘with all my other kids’

Nick Cannon may be expecting his tenth child, but fatherhood hasn’t fully prepared him for life on set with his energetic Wild ‘N Out colleagues.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to poke fun at the cast, whom he jokingly referred to as “all my other kids.”

The clip opens with Cannon, in a bright orange Wild ‘N Out baseball cap and matching jacket, showing off the day’s lineup with desks lining the stage.

“Da-da,” one person shouts as another throws a small rubber ball at him.

“Unpack your phone in class, sir,” the person yells as the ball whizzes past Cannon’s head.

Cannon then shakes his head and says, “Bad a** kids.”

He wrote ‘On set with all my other kids! [smiley face]’ at the bottom of the clip.

His coworkers joke comes the same day he posted a photo of his son Golden on his first day of second grade.

In the photo, Golden, who he shares with Brittany Bell, was holding a sign stating his age, his teacher’s name and his future career plans. Golden wrote that he wants to be a scientist when he grows up.

Cannon fans may be surprised that his five-year-old is already entering second grade, but Nick seems to know how smart his boy is.

Yesterday was the first day of 2nd GRADE for MR. GOLD GUN!! (And he’s only 5 years old!!!) Congratulations Champ!! I can’t take any of the credit though! He gets his genius from his mama! @missbell [prayer hands emoji][heart emoji].’

Golden will soon have a young sibling to flutter about. Cannon recently revealed that he was expecting his 10th child.

The actor shocked fans when he announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he expecting his 10th child with model Brittany Bell. Cannon revealed the news with a video of a maternity photo shoot with Brittany, captioned “Time Stopped and This Happened…”

The news comes as the father of eight is currently awaiting the birth of his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa, due in October, and after his other baby mama, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to the couple’s first child last month. together. .

The baby’s due date is unknown, although Brittany appeared to be in the third trimester in the video.

Nick also added the hashtags “#Sunshine” and “#SonRISE” to his caption, as he seemed to convey that the couple is expecting a boy.

Brittany is already mother to two of Nick’s children – daughter Powerful, one, and son Golden, five – who also appeared in the video.

Nick already shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with De La Rosa; and one month old son Legendary Love with Tiesi.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott – son Zen, who died in December 2021 at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.