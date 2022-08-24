Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th child with Brittany Bell… while awaiting the birth of ninth baby

<!–

Nick Cannon is expecting another child.

The 41-year-old actor shocked fans when he announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he expecting his 10th child with model Brittany Bell. Cannon revealed the news with a video of a maternity photo shoot with Brittany, captioned “Time Stopped and This Happened…”

The news comes as the father of eight is currently awaiting the birth of his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa.

The baby’s due date is unknown, although Brittany appeared to be far away in the video.

Brittany is already mother to two of Nick’s children – daughter Powerful, one, and son Golden, five, who also appeared in the video.

She wore different outfits for the shoot. In one, she posed shirtless while proudly showing off her distant belly in nothing but a transparent white sarong and a gold necklace.

Maternity Shoot: Cannon broke the news with a video of a maternity photo shoot with Brittany, captioned “Time Stopped and This Happened…”

Meanwhile, Nick was standing next to her, rocking her stomach at some points.

Nick already shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa; and son Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott – son Zen, who died in December 2021 at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.