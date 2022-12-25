Nick Cannon gets a kiss from baby mom Bre Tiesi and son Legendary for Christmas

Nick Cannon got a kiss from one of his baby mamas, Bre Tiesi and her baby boy, Legendary, on Christmas Day.

Amid the backdrop of a cream fireplace decorated with three stockings strung between elaborate decorations, Cannon, Bre and their young son posed for fun family photos in matching pajamas.

Bre posted the carousel of three images and showed her happy family spending the holidays together at home.

Adorable trio: Nick Cannon, 42, got a kiss from Bre Tiesi and her baby boy, Legendary, on Christmas Day

The mother-of-one shared the snaps with her 500,000 Instagram followers, writing: “Wishing you all a very amazing and legendary Christmas.” What a year! So thankful for my kids, I love them so much!

The 42-year-old television presenter has had eleven children with six different women and is expecting another in the new year.

On Friday, Nick said he had “the same vibe as Santa Claus” when asked TMZ about your vacation plans.

Cannon joked that he will be “driving all night” and dividing up his time to see his many children.

Earlier rumors that Cannon was expecting an eighth child with Bre, 31, returned in January when the couple were spotted attending a gender reveal to celebrate the news that they were having a baby.

He then shared the happy news on an episode of his since-canceled talk show The Nick Cannon Show, saying at the time: “It’s a boy! We found out yesterday. Everyone knows that I have many children. It is never a competition. Each one is special.

Bre revealed in a candid post that their baby boy had been born in an “all-natural, drug-free home birth,” while praising Nick for “showing the f up” and being “an amazing, supportive partner.”

“I did it,” she wrote, as she shared several black-and-white photos taken during her labor and birth. ‘A completely natural home birth without medication.’

Getting into the spirit: Cannon attended the Los Angeles Mission Christmas event with Brittany Bell and two of her children, Powerful Queen, 2, and Golden, 5, on Friday

She added, ‘Dad showed us the f… I couldn’t [have] done without you I can’t believe it’s here.

Footage taken during the birth shows Nick caring for his partner during labor, even bathing with her at one point, possibly to try to ease the pain of the contraction.

A photo of the proud mum and dad with their newborn baby also shows Nick cutting his son’s umbilical cord, while wrapping a protective arm around his son and his partner Bre, who also shared video footage of his birth on YouTube. .

Bre documented her labor experience in a YouTube video and shared clips of herself trying to get through the pain of her contractions and impending labor, with Nick by her side the whole time.

She also revealed that the couple had a bit of a scare during the birth, explaining that their son had a “long crown” because his hand was close to his ear when he was born, a condition known as nuchal hand.

Santa Cannon showed up for the baby and his mom as the trio looked festive and joyous in their holiday Instagram post.