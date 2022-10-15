Nick Cannon brings newborn Rise Messiah to son’s basketball game along with baby mama Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon was seen arriving Friday night at the youth basketball game in Thousand Oaks to cheer for his son.

The 42-year-old comedian was joined by former beauty pageant Brittany Bell, who held their newborn son Rise Messiah Cannon tightly in her arms. Their two other children, Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen, were also pictured with the two stars.

Along with the TV personality, a number of other A-list celebrities attended the event, including Kanye West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Friday night outing: Nick Cannon, 42, was pictured arriving at his son’s youth basketball game in Thousand Oaks earlier on Friday

The star was pictured going for a monochromatic look with a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

He added a black printed beanie on top of his head to spice up his look for game night and wore a pair of black high top sneakers.

Once he arrived at the venue, Nick could be seen pushing a stroller while his daughter was snuggled in it, while his son was close to a basketball as he excitedly prepared for his game.

His newborn son, who was welcomed into the world last September, was held in Brittany’s arms as they sauntered across the parking lot to enter the venue with other stars and guests.

Family time: The comedian was pictured pushing a stroller with his daughter while his son was also nearby, holding a basketball in preparation for his game

Handy: The actor was pictured holding his daughter as he prepared to place her safely in a large pram

Brittany donned a red and white oversized flannel while slipping on a pair of comfy white sneakers.

Her hair was parted to the side and fell effortlessly behind her past her shoulders.

As the group headed for the doors, the comedian ran into his good friend Kanye West.

The rapper, who recently sparked controversy after his White Lives Matter merchandise debuted at Paris Fashion Week, was on hand to support his nine-year-old daughter North West.

The two were pictured sharing a brief hug as they took a moment to catch up quickly before the basketball game started.

Kanye, aka Ye, kept his look causal, wearing a graphic white long-sleeved shirt tucked into classic jeans. He donned a pair of large, rubber-grey boots to complete his ensemble.

En route: Nick and Brittany were seen side by side as they slowly made their way to the location

reunited! Nick was seen running into his friend Kanye West, who was also there to cheer for his daughter North West

Hug: The two stars were pictured sharing a quick hug as they caught up with each other before watching the match

Last month, Nick and Brittany welcomed their third child, Rise Messiah, on September 23.

The All That alum broke the news on his Instagram at the time, writing: ‘Another blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and inscrutable, I can only thank God and continue to ask the Most High to direct my steps.’

He continued by typing, “He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that is unimaginable to some.”

Nick also gave Brittany a special shoutout by saying, “She taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general.”

Notably, Rise became the comedian’s tenth child, sharing his children with six different women, including ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Gratitude: After welcoming his son, Rise Messiah, in September last month, Nick typed a special statement on his Instagram for his followers

Along with Nick and Kanye, other stars attending the basketball game were Kim Kardashian, who also cheered on daughter North.

The reality star dressed to impress while avoiding running into her ex, Kanye, amid recent drama.

The mother of four has reportedly ‘removed’ herself from the controversy surrounding Ye, sources reported TMZ.

She wore a slim-fitting black Balenciaga long-sleeved top with built-in gloves tucked into the waist of black sweatpants, also from the luxury brand.

Her platinum blonde hair was parted in the middle and fell straight past her shoulders. Opting for style over comfort, Kim slipped into a pair of closed heels to complete her overall ensemble.

The SKIMS founder threw on a few shades of black and carried a silver purse in her hand to spice up her game night look.

Dressed to Impress: Kim Kardashian almost ran into ex Kanye when she also attended the basketball game to support daughter North

Wow! Jessica Simpson was another star who attended the game earlier Friday to cheer for her own son

Jessica Simpson was another celebrity seen arriving at the basketball game to support her son from the sidelines.

She made a bold fashion statement when she donned light blue jeans and a colorful graphic t-shirt.

To keep warm in the cooler temperatures, the businesswoman donned a red jacket and added a pair of high-heeled cheetah-printed boots.

A large, printed tote bag hung over the curve of her elbow to hold a few items she would need all night.