Nicholas Latifi set to depart Williams F1 team with Nyck de Vries the favourite to take place

Williams has announced that Nicholas Latifi will leave the British Formula One team at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Canadian, who faced death threats and hired security after his crash at last season’s Abu Dhabi final which led to a late safety car and denied Lewis Hamilton a record eighth world championship, is leaving the grid after three years with Williams.

Latifi has failed to score a point this year and was outclassed by debutant Nyck de Vries, who stood in for Alex Albon at the recent Italian Grand Prix.

De Vries (R) is backed as Latifi’s successor after standing in for Alex Albon at the Italian GP

The Canadian has failed to finish in the top ten at any Grand Prix events this season

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Williams Racing – all the people back at the factory and those I work with the track – for the last three years,” Latifi said.

‘My first F1 debut was postponed due to the pandemic, but we finally got going in Austria and although we haven’t achieved the results together that we hoped we would, it’s still been a fantastic journey.

‘Getting the first points in Hungary last year was a moment I will never forget and I will move on to the next chapter of my career with special memories of my time with this dedicated team.

Latifi became Williams’ F1 reserve driver back in 2019 and took a seat on the grid in 2020

21-year-old driver Logan Sargeant is considered another potential successor to Latifi

‘I know none of us will stop doing everything before the season is over.’

Dutchman De Vries, 27, is being considered to replace Latifi, while the team’s American academics Logan Sargeant, 21, is another candidate.

Williams, who have already confirmed that Albon will be retained in 2023, said they will announce their full line-up for next season in ‘due course’.