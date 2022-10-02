Nice ‘lead Mykhalo Mudryk transfer hunt despite ties to Arsenal and other Premier League clubs’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nice is reportedly leading the pursuit of Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, despite serious interest from Arsenal and a number of other Premier League clubs.

Mudryk was closely linked with a £25million transfer to the Gunners over the summer, with Everton also reportedly failing in their pursuit of the 21-year-old.

The winger stayed with Shakhtar and made an impressive start to the season, especially in the Champions League.

Nice reportedly leads the pursuit of Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk

And The sun claim Nice is willing to pay £25m plus extras for Mudryk, but Shakhtar Donetsk will demand almost double if they want him to leave.

Brentford are the other big English club in the hunt, while Everton and Newcastle are also considering offers.

However, the Bees and Co are waiting to see if Donetsk make it through their Champions League group, with a failure potentially lowering their skyrocketing rating.

The winger is dubbed the ‘Ukrainian Neymar’ and broke through to the national team last season, where he impressed in cameos against Scotland and Wales in the World Cup qualifiers in June.

The Gunners made a move for the winger towards the end of the window but failed in their efforts.