Nice, Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt handed fines and stadium closures by UEFA

Nice, Eintracht Frankfurt and Juventus have all been sanctioned by UEFA for various incidents of violence and ‘racist behaviour’, including alleged Nazi salutes.

Bundesliga club Frankfurt have been accused of ‘injurious acts and racist behaviour’ following a 1-0 win at Marseille in the Champions League on 13 September.

They issued a statement distancing the club from what appeared to be a fascist salute by a fan caught on video before the match at the Stade Velodrome.

But that hasn’t stopped them from receiving €15,000 [£13,400] fine from UEFA, as well as a suspended partial stadium closure and a one-match away ban.

In addition, Eintracht was fined €30,000 [£26,800] for ‘igniting fireworks, throwing objects and acts of damage’.

Fans lit flares at the Champions League match between Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this month – both clubs have been punished by UEFA

Opposing fans threw flares and fireworks at each other inside the Stade Velodrome

Frankfurt issued a statement distancing itself from an alleged Nazi salute by a fan captured on video before the match

Ligue 1 side Nice have been fined following ‘racist behaviour, throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks and crowd disturbances’ during their Europa Conference League matches against Cologne on 8 September and Partizan Belgrade on 15 September.

Nice have been ordered to play their next European game – against Slovacko on October 6 – behind closed doors and must display a UEFA banner reading ‘#NoToRacism’.

They have also been banned from selling away tickets for the return leg against Czech team Slovacko.

Juventus have been fined €15,000 and a suspended partial stadium closure ‘of at least 1,000 seats’ during a ‘trial period of one year’.

It followed ‘racist behaviour’ at their Champions League match with Paris Saint-Germain.

The problems at the match between Marseille and Frankfurt have also triggered a suspended sentence against the French club, which was handed down by UEFA back in June.

They will play their next Champions League game, against Sporting Lisbon on October 4, behind closed doors.

The Virage North stand has also been ordered closed for their home game against Tottenham on November 1 for ‘lighting off fireworks, throwing objects, using laser pointers, crowd disturbances and blocking public passages.’