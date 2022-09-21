Nice have struggled this season with Mauricio Pochettino linked

They always say you ‘never go back’ in football. It’s not the same the second time around, and Nice coach Lucien Favre is currently discovering that the painful way.

His first spell with the club from the French Riviera was a roaring success as he led them into the Champions League for the first time in the modern era.

He helped re-establish Nice among French football’s elite and made them a real thorn in the side of Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Lyon and Marseille. They were clearly on an upward trajectory.

Nice had high expectations this season – but early results have been thoroughly disappointing

Time may almost be over for manager Lucien Favre, who only returned to the club this summer

Mauricio Pochettino, last at Paris Saint-Germain, has been named as a possible successor

When he returned there in June, the expectation was for more of the same, especially when he was backed by billions from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos.

Instead, they have become a basket. A collection of Premier League rejects, some of whom Favre either didn’t want or knows nothing about, they’ve won just two of eight Ligue 1 games so far and Favre faces the sack with Mauricio Pochettino’s name looming large.

Things hit a fresh low on Sunday when defender Jean-Clair Todibo was sent off after just nine seconds – unsurprisingly the fastest sending-off in Ligue 1 history – and they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Angers.

Favre’s ailing side have also been beaten by Clermont, Marseille and Monaco and held to draws by Toulouse and Strasbourg.

Their Europa Conference League campaign hasn’t exactly got off to an electric start either. They were held 1-1 by Cologne on a night of shocking violence in the stands and then drew away to Partizan Belgrade by the same scoreline.

Jean-Clair Todibo was sent off after just nine seconds as Nice were beaten by Angers

Nice’s Europa Conference League home match with Cologne was marred by violence

Fans clashed in the stands before kick-off at the Allianz Riviera, causing a delay to kick-off

It’s all a bit of a mess and all the while Ratcliffe, the richest man in Britain worth £6.33billion, is being linked with a takeover of Manchester United from the hated Glazer family.

The official line is that the Americans do not want to sell the club, but Ratcliffe is one of the few people in the world who not only has the capital to buy them, but also an emotional connection.

Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is Britain’s richest man, has made no secret of his interest in buying Manchester United

For many United fans, the INEOS boss is the only hope of freeing the club from the clutches of the Glazers.

Pochettino, himself mentioned in the same breath as United quite a bit in the last few years, may be well advised to steer well clear, even though Nice is an attractive place to live and work.

The Argentine likes a slow-build project, but there have been many managers at the Allianz Riviera since Favre was snapped up for Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

Patrick Vieira, Adrian Ursea and Christophe Galtier have all come and gone in the intervening four years before Nice’s hierarchy decided to return to the Swiss.

Favre, 64, might have expected to return to a stable and ambitious club with plenty of money to spend on quality players. Instead, things have been chaotic.

His predecessor Galtier’s departure to PSG was accompanied by a fiery row with sporting director Julien Fournier.

Although Galtier took them to the French Cup final last season – they lost 1-0 to Nantes – he openly lamented that he did not have enough in his squad to properly compete.

Fournier begged to differ, saying in an explosive interview with L’Equipe: ‘This team as it is could have had better results… If Christophe had given his full measure with his qualities, we would be happy. now.

‘You never know a person until you’ve worked with them.’

Christophe Galtier took Nice to the French Cup final last season, but they lost 1-0 to Nantes

The summer saw a number of new arrivals for Nice including (left to right): Alexis Beka Beka, Mattia Viti, Kasper Schmeichel, Aaron Ramsey and Rares Ilie

Both men headed for the exit door soon after, but the feud hardly set the right tone for a constructive summer.

Ratcliffe decided to hire Dave Brailsford – Mr ‘Marginal gains’ and general manager of the INEOS cycling team – to review how Nice could make things better behind the scenes.

However, Favre’s return, after 18 months out of work, was welcomed, as were the signings of winger Sofiane Diop. [£20m from Monaco] and forward Gaetan Laborde [£14m from Rennes]who scored 17 times last season.

Many of the other summer arrivals are familiar to Premier League fans. Kasper Schmeichel, the 35-year-old Leicester goalkeeper, was signed for £900,000.

Former Everton and Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley was a free agent and Aaron Ramsey, who failed to impress at Juventus, was also released.

Aaron Ramsey, signed on a free from Juventus, scored against Toulouse but has not made much of an impact since

Ross Barkley, a free agent after leaving Chelsea, was another summer signing

Nicolas Pepe, Mads Bech Sorensen and Joe Bryan were loaned out from Arsenal, Brentford and Fulham respectively.

Iain Moody, who was involved in a racist, sexist and homophobic texting scandal back in 2014, has been behind many of these signatures being appointed as an adviser.

It has been reported that Favre didn’t want Ramsey, but Moody went ahead and signed him anyway.

And Favre’s confused reaction when asked at a press conference about Barkley’s best position summed up his enthusiasm at getting another Premier League rejection.

Nice boss Lucien Favre looked confused when asked about Ross Barkley’s best position

Pepe was also criticized by Favre for a lack of commitment almost immediately in another sign of the disharmony in the camp.

It raises the question of whether the kind of team Favre has and the kind of team Favre wanted are two very different things.

Already, it looks like his second stint in Nice will be short-lived and an unsolved disaster that is far from entirely his own fault.

The international fortnight is a good time for a change of management and Favre’s doom the second time around could well turn out to be Todibo marching back down a tunnel he had emerged from barely five minutes earlier and Barkley being pounced on in desperation in the second half. the unwanted Ramsey looks after the wounded.

Not quite how Ratcliffe and everyone else associated with Nice imagined it.