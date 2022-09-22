Nice ‘frustrated’ with Kasper Schmeichel over former Leicester star’s ‘fitness and punctuality’

Nice have had a poor start to the season and reports in France have suggested that former Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel is part of the problem.

The Denmark international joined the Ligue 1 side this summer after 11 years at the Foxes – a key part of their 2015-16 Premier League title-winning campaign.

RMC Sports however, have reported that his start to life in France has not gone well, with frustrations for the 35-year-old beginning before his first game.

It is claimed Schmeichel’s entourage overruled manager Lucien Favre by asking INEOS owner Jim Ratcliffe, who controls the club, for the keeper to start the first game of the season against Toulouse.

It appeared to be a request that Favre did not stick to as the Swiss coach instead opted for Polish shot-stopper Marcin Bulka, who has also joined the club on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

The report adds that Schmeichel does not adhere to squad rules, such as meeting times or club-mandated rest days.

While the veteran keeper also reportedly arrived this summer with a ‘very high’ body fat percentage.

After missing the first game against Toulouse, he started the next six games – a run in which Nice won two games.

He was then dropped by Favre for the 1–0 defeat to Angers in a match where Bulka returned to the team.

Favre, who only joined the club in the summer, now sees his job in jeopardy, with former Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino a strong candidate to take the role.

As reported by Sportsmail, Favre was unhappy that a collection of Premier League losers were signed over the summer by the French side.

As well as Schmeichel, Ross Barkley and Aaron Ramsey were signed on free transfers, while Nicolas Pepe, Mads Bech Sorensen and Joe Bryan were loaned from Arsenal, Brentford and Fulham respectively.