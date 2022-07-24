WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nice eye transfer bid for Leicester legend Kasper Schmeichel

Sports
By Merry

Nice ‘eye transfer bid for Leicester legend Kasper Schmeichel’, with the goalkeeper only one year left at the King Power Stadium

  • Nice is reported to be interested in signing Kasper Schmeichel
  • The club captain is currently earning £130k a week at the King Power Stadium
  • Schmeichel has spent 11 years with the Foxes, but only has 12 months left
  • The goalkeeper played an integral part in Leicester’s Premier League win in 2016

By Adrian Bishop for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Newly appointed Nice boss Lucien Farve has targeted Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as the man to replace their outgoing stopper Walter Benitez.

Schmeichel has enjoyed a dream spell at Leicester since joining the club from Leeds United in 2011, helping lead the club back to the Premier League, winning the FA Cup and playing every league game while Claudio Ranieri’s side kept the odds defied to lift the Premier League title in 2016.

However, the Danish stopper has just one year left on his current contract with the Foxes, with Newcastle United previously having an interesting feat luring the 35-year-old away from the East Midlands club.

Schmeichel has played nearly 500 games for the Foxes in all competitions

Schmeichel has played nearly 500 games for the Foxes in all competitions

According to a report by L’EquipeLigue 1 club OGC Nice are interested in securing Schmeichel’s services ahead of their upcoming campaign.

Schmeichel’s £130,000-a-week pay package makes him one of the highest-earning earners at King Power Stadium, and the club are reportedly interested in compensation for their captain to prevent him from leaving for free when his contract expires next summer.

In the event of the Dane’s departure this summer, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is said to have pointed to Spain international Robert Sanchez as a possible successor to Schmeichel.

Brighton goalkeeper is reportedly preferred by Brendan Rogers to Schmeichel . to replace

Brighton goalkeeper is reportedly preferred by Brendan Rogers to Schmeichel . to replace

The Danish goalkeeper started all 38 games of Leicester's historic Premier League win

The Danish goalkeeper started all 38 games of Leicester’s historic Premier League win

L’Equipe has stated that Schmeichel wants to end his 11-year stay at Leicester on good terms, with the player meeting with the club in the coming days to discuss the possibility of a transfer.

The Foxes’ backup goalkeeper, Welsh international Danny Ward, has played just one league game since joining the club from Liverpool in 2018 for £12.5 million.

Brendan Rogers’ squad has yet to bring in any newcomers during the current transfer window, with reports suggesting the club will have to sack players before any new signings can be made.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Max Verstappen extends his sympathy to…

Merry

Who is Zidane Iqbal, the Manchester…

Merry

Barcelona are confident they will beat…

Merry
1 of 3,775

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More