Nice DENY approaching ex-PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace struggling Lucien Favre

Nice have denied trying to sign Mauricio Pochettino to the club, where Lucien Favre’s side have won just twice in eight games.

Club president Jean-Pierre Rivere has publicly confirmed that Les Aiglons did not make contact with the former Tottenham boss over a managerial position at the Ligue 1 outfit, claiming he has full confidence in Favre’s abilities.

Nice sit 13th in Ligue 1, having picked up just eight points from six games, including two wins, two draws and four losses at the start of the campaign.

Nice have publicly ruled out ever approaching Mauricio Pochettino to become manager

Rivere said: ‘We’re not going to change managers after just eight games. This is not the solution, either on a sporting or human level.

‘We had a long meeting with him yesterday and Lucien left very happy, he was happy that we support him.

‘The rumors were unfounded. No one at the club contacted or called Pochettino or his representatives.

President Jean-Pierre Rivere (right) has given Lucien Favre his backing as a leader at the club

– It is a rumor that lacks respect and weakens the position of our current coach.

‘We will work together with Lucien to make up for the poor start to the season. He has not been given an ultimatum.’

The ambitious French side – owned by billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe – made a number of high-profile transfers this summer, including the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Aaron Ramsey and Ross Barkley, but seemingly to no avail.

Les Aiglons have achieved just two wins in all competitions at the start of the 2022–23 season

The club has made several high-profile signings, such as Nicolas Pepe (centre) from Arsenal

Pochettino left PSG at the end of last season after winning Ligue 1 and he has previously been outspoken about wanting a return to English football, particularly with Tottenham.

Scott Parker has also been linked with Nice

And according to Evening Standardhe has also banked on a move to either LaLiga or Serie A rather than another role in Ligue 1.

But a manager of the Argentine’s ability would surely only be interested in the top tier of European football, with Juventus the only likely challenger with Massimiliano Allegri under increasing pressure after his own poor start.

And Les Aiglons are also rumored to be interested in Scott Parker, who was sacked as Bournemouth manager earlier this season.

According to a FootMercato report, an adviser at the club in Iain Moody has recommended Parker take over, with the England manager out of a job.

Although Rivere has come out and assured fans that he plans to stick with former Dortmund coach Favre if their rotten run continues, he may have no choice but to start looking elsewhere.

And things don’t look good for Favre, with PSG their next opponents, and two Europa Conference League clashes with Slovacko either side of a meeting with Troyes in the league in what will be a defining moment of their season.