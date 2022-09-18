Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo sent off after just NINE seconds in Ligue 1 clash

AND Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has obliterated the record for the fastest red card in the French top flight after being sent off after just nine seconds.

The former Barcelona centre-back was sent off in the opening seconds of their Ligue 1 clash against Angers when he denied an obvious scoring opportunity.

Angers striker Abdallah Sima beat the 22-year-old to the ball but was brought down as he bore down on goal.

Referee Bastien Dechepy awarded a free kick and immediately gave the Frenchman a red card. It is by far the fastest dismissal in Ligue 1.

It is now Todibo’s second two red cards already this season, as he picked up another in Nice’s 1-0 defeat to Clermont Foot last month.

His sacking has not only broken the record in France, but is among the fastest in football history.

The Frenchman trudged off, leaving his side in a real pickle. However, Lucien Favre’s side almost managed to reach the half-time level, but conceded moments before the break.

Former Tottenham ace Nabil Bentaleb broke the deadlock for Angers and added to the home side’s misery.

Nice have had an underwhelming start to the season, winning just two of their first seven games.