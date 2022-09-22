Nice ‘considering Scott Parker as manager, with Mauricio Pochettino ready to snub move’

Nice are reportedly targeting Scott Parker as their potential next manager, although they have held positive talks with Mauricio Pochettino about taking over.

The French club have had a difficult start to the season in France and sit in mid-table under new boss Lucien Favre, winning just two of their first eight league games.

However, Favre, who only arrived at the club this summer, is already under pressure, as the relationship between the players and the club’s board already looks frosty.

Scott Parker (left) could be in line to take over at Nice, with Mauricio Pochettino (right) reportedly set to turn down the role

According to FootMercatothis has already led to the club, owned by Britain’s richest man Jim Ratcliffe, starting to look for a replacement.

This led to talks between Pochettino and the club on Tuesday following the former Tottenham manager’s summer departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

But despite positive talks, with the Argentine said to be attracted by the challenge, he now looks set to reject the move in favor of trying to secure a return to a bigger European side.

Nice had high expectations this season – but early results have been thoroughly disappointing

Time may almost be over for manager Lucien Favre, who only returned to the club this summer

That has left Nice on the lookout again, and according to the report, an adviser at the club in Iain Moody has recommended Parker take over.

Parker has been out of work since his brutal sacking at Bournemouth at the start of the Premier League season following disputes over internal affairs, with his dismissal coming days after a humiliating 9-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Favre is reportedly unhappy with Nice’s transfer business this summer, which saw them sign many Premier League veterans and rejects, including Kasper Schmeichel, Ross Barkley and Aaron Ramsey, who were signed on free transfers.

The summer saw a number of new arrivals for Nice including (left to right): Alexis Beka Beka, Mattia Viti, Kasper Schmeichel, Aaron Ramsey and Rares Ilie

In addition, Nicolas Pepe, Mads Bech Sorensen and Joe Bryan were signed on loan from Arsenal, Brentford and Fulham respectively.

Favre and his team have been particularly unhappy with Schmeichel, who reportedly does not adhere to squad rules, such as meeting times or adhering to club-mandated rest days.

Things hit a fresh low on Sunday when defender Jean-Clair Todibo was sent off after just nine seconds – unsurprisingly the fastest sending-off in Ligue 1 history – and they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Angers.

Favre’s ailing side have also been beaten by Clermont, Marseille and Monaco and held to draws by Toulouse and Strasbourg.