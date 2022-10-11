Nicaraguan boxer risks his life to save puppy from being swept away by Hurricane Julia flood waters

Alvarado challenges British boxer Sunny Edwards for the IBF flyweight title on November 11 in Sheffield, England.

The 33-year-old former IBF junior flyweight champion tied a rope around his waist and picked the dog up before a man pulled him to higher ground

The dog was seen standing along the bank of a river as currents strengthened in Managua after Hurricane Julia made landfall

A now viral video captured the moment when former boxing champion Félix Alvarado risked his life and rescued a dog from the flooding in Nicaragua.

Alvarado (37-2, 32 knockouts) came to the rescue of the dog, who struggled to walk up the riverbank as Hurricane Julia soaked the capital Managua on Sunday.

The former IBF junior flyweight title holder managed to get to the edge of the waterway using a rope held by another man.

The video shows the 33-year-old boxer calming the dog by rubbing his back and then picking him up to reach the top of the hill.

Former IBF junior flyweight champion Félix Alvarado (pictured during an Aug. 14, 2021 fight in Frisco, Texas) rescued a dog that was dragged down a river on Sunday when Hurricane Julia slammed into Nicaragua with heavy rain

A still image from the viral video in which Nicaraguan box Félix Alvarado rescued a dog trapped on the edge of a river in the capital, Managua, on Sunday

Alvaro patted the dog on the back to calm him down before tying a rope around his waist and helped bring the dog back to the surface

The strength of the river proved too difficult for Alvarado to climb to the top, forcing him to drop the dog on the ground.

Alvarado then tied the rope around his weight and grabbed the pup before they made it back safely to higher ground.

Hurricane Julia made landfall off Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast before dawn on Sunday.

The Category 1 hurricane experienced winds of up to 85 mph before declining to a tropical storm force of 40 mph on Sunday evening as it passed by land.

The storm ravaged El Salvador and Guatemala with torrential rain on Monday.

At least 28 people died as a direct or indirect result of the storm.

Félix Alvarado (left) strikes left at DeeJay Kriel during their IBF Junior Flyweight Championship on January 2, 2021 in Dallas. Alvarado won the fight by TKO and will challenge British boxer Sunny Edwards for the IBF flyweight title in Sheffield, England, on November 11.

Still image from the viral video in which Nicaraguan box Félix Alvarado rescued a dog trapped on the edge of a river in the capital, Managua, on Sunday

Alvarado’s heroic actions came as he prepared to challenge British boxer Sunny Edwards for the IBF flyweight title in Sheffield, England, on November 11.

The tough Nicaraguan has won his last 20 games.

He defeated South African boxer DeeJay Kriel by TKO on January 2, 2021 for the IBF Junior Flyweight title. He then made two successful title defenses before leaving the title to rise from 108lbs to 112lbs and take on Edwards.